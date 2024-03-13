You Can Now Own the Tennessee Home Johnny Cash Built for His Son

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s love story is one for the ages. The couple met in 1956 at the Grand Ole Opry. The next decade was a tumultuous one for the “A Boy Named Sue” singer, who struggled with addiction and legal troubles. Despite the numerous ups and downs, June remained a constant in his life. In February 1968, she accepted his proposal onstage at the London Ice House in front of 7,000 people. The iconic pair would remain inseparable for the rest of their lives, each passing within four months of one another in 2003.

The couple had one biological child together together, son John Carter Cash, in March 1970. The younger Cash has since made his own name in the music industry, producing records for the likes of Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, and more.

Johnny Cash on stage with his son, John Carter Cash pic.twitter.com/y5s0QCR8qu — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) August 5, 2022

Tennessee Home Built by Johnny Cash is Up For Sale

Johnny and June clearly wanted to leave behind more than a musical legacy for their son. In 1987, they commissioned “builder to the stars” Braxton Dixon to design a sprawling estate in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home became known as Dogwood Estate on Cash Mountain.

Now, this slice of country music history could be yours — for the low, low price of $6.25 million.

“While this gated historic haven offers seclusion, it’s just a short 30 minute drive away from Nashville’s vibrant heart, granting you the best of both worlds,” the online listing reads. “Admire the meticulous use of historic materials such as yellow heart pine floors, stained glass windows from Europe, Amish built stone fireplaces, and a thirty-foot cathedral ceiling.

John Carter Cash Remembers His Late Father: ‘Miss You, Still’

The younger Cash recently memorialized his legendary father in an essay for People magazine.

“You lived several lives in your 71 years, but they can all be distilled down to two: first, John R, Cash, the dedicated father, husband and mentor to family; and second, Johnny Cash,” the producer and father of 5 wrote.

Cash never loses sight of the “Man in Black” so beloved by so many. But he still manages to keep alive the father only he knew by studying the words left behind by the “Ring of Fire” singer.

“You chose love and left behind your voice and your words,” John Carter Cash wrote. “Now, they breathe beauty not only into the lives of your children and family, but to people who love and respect you worldwide.”

Featured image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube