The Posies’ Ken Stringfellow Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations: “I Truly, Deeply Apologize to You”

Ken Stringfellow, the co-founder of the popular ’90s Northwest indie rock band the Posies, took to social media this week to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct he incurred last year.

With a number of women claiming sexual misconduct against the singer and songwriter, Stringfellow had denied the allegations and has since taken a hiatus from touring and being in the public eye. The Posies’ other co-founder Jon Auer decried his former bandmate and quit the group.

This week, Stringfellow, who is married, wrote a lengthy post on social media, talking about how he’s handled the accusations and what he attempts to do moving forward.

Below is his statement posted to his Facebook page, which includes an apology, an admission that he’s seeing a therapist and that he’s still taking time away from the public eye:

“Last October, I was confronted by allegations that upended my entire life. For 34 years I’ve been on an endless cycle of touring, recording, producing artists, partying, and traveling. A bullet train of activity that blurred the stations in between for the 19-year-old who stepped onboard and the 53-year-old who finally disembarked. Last October, I said I was taking time off to examine myself and my life and this is exactly what I’ve done since then.

“I found a great therapist, with experience in matters relevant to my story, and I also spent hours discussing with friends, fans, and business partners. I spoke to women in my life: ex-girlfriends, friends and of course my wife—all of those who supported me in the quest to address the core of who I am. Some of these conversations and realizations were not easy, and I learned a lot.

“I was a workaholic who spent 34 years in the rock n roll circus without a pause, using to the maximum the freedom that this kind of life can bring. I cut my teeth in the ’90s, an era of total freedom and experimentation. Being only 19 when I dove headfirst into the music business, my real-life education remained quite narrow. I was extremely lucky to marry Dominique, who is on the same rhythm and living the same kind of life, an experienced rock veteran and fearless proponent of freedom, and in our open marriage, I never asked myself if this kind of life could impact other people negatively. Clearly, it did and now that I am aware of it, I really truly deeply apologize to the people who have been affected by my behavior. The only person responsible for my choices is me.

“The introspection I underwent revealed the core of who I was: an adopted child with the relationship difficulties that can come with that history. This was so immense that until now I couldn’t see it, let alone address it. The freedom that I shared with my wife in the context of our open marriage, which Dominique and I thought would avoid problems, instead led to unhealthy situations. Although I took care to always tell partners that I was in an open marriage and could not commit to more than casual relationships outside of it, I should not have assumed that my honest declaration would prevent misunderstandings and that everyone was OK with the situation. That assumption was delusional and self-serving, and I apologize for it. These on-and-off relationships were often long and complex; I now realize they deserved more nuanced communication more often. I can see now that I was selfish in my freedom. 34 years of rock n roll brought many women into my life and they have always been consensual relationships. Many have reached out to support me, but now I am aware that some have left our relationship feeling used.

“In therapy, I deconstructed myself in order to rebuild my life with more awareness, truth, and compassion. The caring, sensitive person you’ve known through my songs is still here, was always here; but being emotionally immature, other aspects of my life prevented those qualities from achieving their fullest expression.

“I do not want to jump back on the bullet train. I do not need the artificial medicine of wild parties, drugs, or alcohol. I am now committed to a more authentic life centered around my family and friends. From now on I’ll be working as a changed person through my music and in my private and public interactions to do what I can to help make this world a better place.

“To anyone who has experienced anguish, distress, or disappointment, or who has felt abandoned or used, as a result of any interaction with me, I truly, deeply apologize to you. If you will allow me, I want to discuss our relationship and how we can heal. I am here to listen.

“I will have much more to say as I continue to learn.”

