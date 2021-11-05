New HOF Inductee, Jay Z, Hosts Job Fair For Thousands; Opens and Deletes Instagram Account

Jay Z, fresh off his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio last month, will host a new job fair at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 18, in conjunction with his company Roc Nation and the criminal justice advocacy group Reform Alliance.

The hope, a spokesperson said, is to assist disadvantaged folks, including single parents and the formerly imprisoned in NYC, to get jobs and job training.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for

employment,” said Team Roc managing director, Dania Diaz, said in a statement, according to Page Six.

Perez added, “My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations.”

Page Six noted, “Corporations such as Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, and 40/40 Club are among those who will be interviewing candidates on-site. Roc Nation and Reform Alliance will also be offering employment opportunities, the organizers said.

