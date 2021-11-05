Green Day Look for Trouble on New Single “Holy Toledo”

I wanna go where the trouble begins, sings Billy Joe Armstrong, opening Green Day’s new single “Holy Toledo.”

The track is featured on the soundtrack for the Hannah Marks-helmed rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People about the open relationship of a couple, played by Hayley Law and Ben Rosenfield, and follows Green’s Day’s recent new releases “Pollyanna” and “Here Comes the Shock.”

Looking for trouble in all its many facets, the track starts out more stripped back with Armstrong crooning, And the morning after / Smells just like a dirty ashtray / Oh give shame / And lock me in the shower / The penitentiary / Elementary school / For losers / If this is how it’s gonna end / Then it feels alright, before breaking out into a more punk-pop chorus We’re hell raisers/ Death wish cravers/ We’re running with razor blades/ Party favors/ Sex with strangers/ We don’t care what the neighbors say.

Revealing the new single, Green Day said “Damn right we’re tearing it up tonight.”

Recently wrapping up the North American leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in North America, the band also shared a 1994 performance of “Basket Case,” off their third album Dookie, which is featured in the upcoming BBC Sessions album, out Dec. 10. The 16-track album comprises rare recordings of the band from the Maida Vale studio sessions in London from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001.

Green Day, who released their 13th album Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020, also released the second part of a limited edition 7” vinyl, an exclusive for subscribers to Green Day’s coffee company Oakland Coffee Works.