New Music Friday! New Songs from Aoife O’Donovan, Billy Idol, Nat King Cole, Aimee Mann, CHVRCHES, Valerie June and So Many More

Hello music fans and welcome to another installment of New Music Friday! Here, we catch you up on many of the important releases of the day. So without further ado, let’s get to it, shall we?

1. Grammy Award-winner Aoife O’Donovan released a new lilting track, “Prodigal Daughter,” today (Oct. 29) with singer-songwriter Allison Russell. It’s a lovely combination!

2. New Orleans band Hurray for the Riff Raff announced a new album, Life On Earth, out February 18. To celebrate the release, the band dropped the new song, “RHODODENDRON,” which you can check out below.

3. Legendary singer Nat King Cole is back! A new Christmas album, A Sentimental Christmas with Nat King Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined, was released, featuring standouts like “The Very Thought of You” featuring Kristin Chenoweth, which you can hear below.

4. Intricate and intimate songwriter Aimee Mann has a new song out today, (Oct. 29) called “I See You,” from her forthcoming November album, Queens of the Summer Hotel. Get your tissues ready.

5. Famed electronic band CHVRCHES released an expanded version of their hit album Screen Violence: Director’s Cut today. The new release features three new songs, “Killer”, “Screaming” & “Bitter End.” Check out the new cuts, “Killer” and “Screaming,” below.

6. Death Cab for Cutie released the 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of its record The Photo Album today. Check out one of the rare cuts from that release here below.

7. Famed musician and poet Nikki Giovanni has three new reissue albums out today—Truth Is On Its Way, Like A Ripple On A Pond,and The Way I Feel. Check out one of the tracks, “The Way I Feel” from that release, below.

8. Pop star Kylie Minogue has a new song out today with her group Years & Years. Check out the rousing tune, “A Second to Midnight,” below.

9. Today, platinum-selling rocker Grandson announced the deluxe reissue release of his album Death of an Optimist, set for December 3. Simultanously, Grandson released the song “Drop Dead,” which features Kesha and Travis Barker.

10. Grammy-nominated artist Billy Idol is set to release a new Christmas album, Happy Holidays, remixed and remastersd on vinyl on November 5. Check out his rendition of “Frosty the Snowman,” below.

11. One of our favorite artists Valerie June, today, released a new acoustic rendition of her song “Why The Bright Stars Glow,” featuring the legendary Mavis Staples. Check that gem out below.