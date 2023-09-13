New Order to Release Remastered Version of ‘Substance 1987’

Seminal British post-punk band New Order is reissuing their compilation album Substance 1987 on November 10. The rerelease will feature never-before-heard versions of the songs “Confusion” and “Temptation,” as well as a few new B-sides. Substance was originally released on August 17, 1987.

Warner will release the reissue of Substance 1987 on cassette, CD, and vinyl. Some editions of the rerelease will include a few rarities and an unreleased live album in which the band played Substance 1987 in its entirety.

New Order embarked on a brief 2023 tour that consisted of four shows in various cities in Texas and one in New Orleans. Later this month, the band will play two shows in London at The O2, and will also play concerts in Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

In an essay for The Guardian, New Order keyboardist and guitarist Gillian Gilbert discussed her experience of first joining the band. “It seemed like a dream, really. A dream come true,” Gilbert said. “I was a bit daunted because they were obviously songwriting, and I couldn’t play keyboards at all, and I thought I’d just play guitar. But they said, ‘Well, we’ve got some keyboard parts.'”

“So, I got my sister’s Bontempi organ out. She’s very good at music, was in a brass band, and played clarinet. She could do everything. She’s so jammy. And she’s really good at school as well,” Gilbert continued. “I just played guitar – my uncle taught me, and we used to do that on weekends when I stayed with them in Manchester. But I got that Bontempi organ and learnt all the songs that New Order had already written before I joined.”

Check out the official tracklist for the reissue of Substance below (not including the unreleased live album):

01 Ceremony (Version 2) (2023 Digital Master)

02 Everythings Gone Green (2023 Digital Master)

03 Temptation ’87 (2023 Digital Master)

04 Blue Monday (2023 Digital Master)

05 Confusion ’87 (2023 Digital Master)

06 Thieves Like Us (2023 Digital Master)

07 The Perfect Kiss (2023 Digital Master)

08 Sub-culture (John Robie Remix) (2023 Digital Master)

09 Shellshock (Substance Edit) (2023 Digital Master)

10 State of the Nation (2023 Digital Master)

11 Bizarre Love Triangle (Shep Pettibone Remix) (2023 Digital Master)

12 True Faith (2023 Digital Master)

01 In a Lonely Place (2023 Digital Master)

02 Procession (2023 Digital Master)

03 Cries and Whispers (2023 Digital Master)

04 Hurt (Substance Edit) (2023 Digital Master)

05 The Beach (2023 Digital Master)

06 Confusion (Instrumental) (2023 Digital Master)

07 Lonesome Tonight (2023 Digital Master)

08 Murder (2023 Digital Master)

09 Thieves Like Us (Instrumental) (2023 Digital Master)

10 The Kiss of Death (2023 Digital Master)

11 Shame of the Nation (2023 Digital Master)

12 1963 (2023 Digital Master)

01 Ceremony (Version 1) (2023 Digital Master)

02 Mesh (2023 Digital Master)

03 Temptation (2023 Digital Master)

04 Confusion (2023 Digital Master)

05 Perfect Pit (2023 Digital Master)

06 Dub-Vulture (John Robie Remix) (2023 Digital Master)

07 Shellcock (2023 Digital Master)

08 Bizarre Dub Triangle (Shep Pettibone Remix) (2023 Digital Master)

09 True Dub (Shep Pettibone Remix) (2023 Digital Master)

10 Confusion Dub ’87 (2023 Digital Master)

11 True Faith (Shep Pettibone Remix) (2023 Digital Master)

Photo by Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW