New Song Friday! Hear Songs from LP, alt-J, Valerie June, Shaq and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series where we showcase some of our favorite new releases throughout the past few days leading up to our favorite day, Friday!

So, without further ado, let’s get to songs from Valerie June, Eels, LP, alt-J, Josiah Johnson, Let’s Eat Grandma, and much more.

1. Recent Grammy nominee Valerie June released a new acoustic rendition of her song “Within You” from her 2021 album, The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. The track is thoughtful, lovely, and inspires one to both look inward and towards the stars.

2. LP released a new live video for the song, “My Body,” from the album, Churches, this week. Playing to a packed audience at London’s Omera Club, LP showcases one of the first-ever public performances of the song. “The record wasn’t out yet, so we were trying to give people a taste of some stuff that they hadn’t heard yet,” they told Under the Radar. Check out the vid.

3. British pop group Let’s Eat Grandma released a rather topical new video for the song, “Happy New Year.” Check out the heart-pounding new vid below. Any chance to include tennis is a bonus, of course!

4. Alison Wonderland released the new song and video for “Fear Of Dying,” which you can check out below. The unsteadying song and visual has depth and a precarious sense of security. And when the drop hits. Boom!

5. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released a new single this week, “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1 (Demo).” The acoustic song features that signature Oasis stickiness with a mature sense of trepidation.

6. Indie rock band Eels released a new song this week, “Amateur Hour,” which really blows back your hair. The song is one-part surf rock, one-part gravely report of the world. Check out the new track here below.

7. Expert electronic band alt-J released a new video and single for the song, “Hard Drive Gold,” from the group’s upcoming February LP release. No other band sounds like alt-J. They’re infectious. As is the amazing new vid. Check out the new work here below.

8. Nell & The Flaming Lips, the group comprised of beloved indie rock band The Flaming Lips and teenage singer Nell, played a song from their latest LP on Colbert this week. Check out their rendition of the Nick Cave song, “Red Right Hand,” below.

9. Seattle songwriter and performer Jason McCue released a new acoustic track, “Eyes,” today. Says McCue of the Elliot Smith-sounding song, “‘Eyes’ is a wispy Indie-Folk song about taking a step into a dark landscape, and trusting that things will turn out okay.” Check it out here below.

10. Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki and Shaquille O’Neal (aka DJ Diesel) have released a big (of course!) new track, “Welcome To The Playhouse,” which you can check out below. Check out Shaq rapping!

11. Toronto rock band Broken Social Scene released their 2010 B-side track, “Curse Your Fail,” today. The song was previously only available on vinyl. Check out the new nimble and thoughtful tune below.

12. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde released an acoustic version of the storytelling song, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” which you can check out below in all of its rhythmic, harmony wonder!