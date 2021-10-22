Green Day Announces New Live Album, ‘The BBC Sessions’

Famed California-born pop-punk band, Green Day has announced the forthcoming release of a new live album, The BBC Sessions, which is set to drop on December 10.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning band has unearthed a number of live U.K. performances and now they’ve put many of them together into a brand new, 16-track live record that will feature songs from shows at the legendary British Maida Vale Studios from 1994, 1996, 1998, and 2001.

The new record will feature hits from the Hall of Fame band like “When I Come Around,” “She” and “Basket Case.” The music will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP vinyl configurations.

Green Day, with the rock bands Weezer and Fall Out Boy, recently finished a giant headlining tour called The Big Hella Mega Tour, which hit dozens of cities. Check out this moment where Green Day surprised its co-headlining compatriots, Weezer, on stage.

Check out a video for the song “2000 Light Years Away” from the session. Fans can pre-order the new record here.

The BBC Sessions Track Listing: