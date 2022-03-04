New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Sharon Van Etten, Jack White, Camila Cabello, and More!

Hello! And welcome back to our series where we share our favorite songs and music videos from the week—those tunes that raised our eyebrows the moment they hit the airwaves.

Today, we will dive into songs from Haim, Sharon Van Etten, Jack White, Trombone Shorty, Odesza, Wale, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the songs.

1. Jack White

On Thursday (March 3), two of the biggest names in music joined forces for a new rocker. That’s right guitar maven Jack White and rapper and producer Q-Tip linked up for the new White tune, “Hi-De-Ho.”

2. Shinedown

Raucous Florida-born rock group Shinedown released its latest music video for the song “Planet Zero,” on Thursday. The song ravages sound waves and inspires thoughts. It’s a great blend of art and attitude.

3. The Head and the Heart

Famed Americana band The Head and the Heart released its latest single and accompanying music video this week for the new track, “Virginia.” Check out the new heartfelt tune from the Pacific Northwest-born band below.

4. Lucius

Dreamy Brooklyn-born band Lucius released its latest song and accompanying music video for their new track, “Heartbursts,” this week. The song is like the swirling sounds at the top of a cathedral, with ethereal harmonies and lilting musicianship.

5. Trombone Shorty

The Pride of New Orleans, Trombone Shorty, released his latest music video for the single “Come Back,” this week. And the song inspires and educates. It’s got attitude and love—just like the city from which it emanates.

6. Sharon Van Etten

Australian indie rocker Sharon Van Etten released her latest single and music video for the new track “Used To It,” this week. Check out the ethereal work from the intuitive, floating-voiced artist below. It’s a brooding masterpiece.

7. Wale

Famed rapper Wale released his latest single and accompanying music video this week for the song, “Tiffany Nikes.” The artist, who is famous for collaborating with comedian Jerry Seinfeld on two albums, is a skilled lyricist and offers those nimble talents here below.

8. Maggie Rose

One of our favorite artists, Maggie Rose, released her latest single, “Two Arms to Hold,” and it’s a musical delight. Check out the heartfelt track from the jangly song-writing musician below. Just try not to sway to the melody!

9. Haim

One of the biggest breakout bands of the past couple of years, Haim, released its latest single and music video for the track “Lost Track,” earlier this week. The new video is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson. Check out the song from the sister trio below.

10. Liam Gallagher

Oasis co-founder Liam Gallagher released his latest music video this week for the recent single “Everything’s Electric,” and the song features Gallagher’s signature neon voice. Check out the new work from the famed artist below.

11. The Linda Lindas

Everyone’s favorite young person collective rock band The Linda Lindas released its latest single and accompanying music video for the new track,”Talking To Myself,” this week. Check out the rambunctious, delightful work below, and check out the band’s forthcoming new album this spring.

12. Odesza

Grammy-nominated Pacific Northwest-born electronic band Odesza released its latest single this week, “Better Now,” which features the band’s signature delicate-touch-combined-with-its-penchant-for-excellent-and-addictive-drops.

13. Wet Leg

Dave Grohl’s favorite new rock band, Wet Leg, released its latest single and accompanying music video for the new track “Angelica,” earlier this week. The song is sticky and the video is smile-inducing.

14. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The indie rock band released its latest single this week “Tidal River,” and it’s as catchy as it is propulsive. Check out the new work from the considerate rockers below and just try not to follow them on social media—they’ll be your new favorites!

15. Camila Cabello

Superstars Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran teamed up for Cabello’s latest single, “Bam Bam,” from the artist’s forthcoming new LP, Familia. Many on the internet speculate the song is about her former boo, Shawn Mendez. Check out the new track below.