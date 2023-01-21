New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Macklemore, and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 13 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 13 songs for you today.

1. Macklemore

The newest single from the acclaimed rapper ahead of his next album, Ben. “Heroes” is a nod to New York City classic rap. Lyrics, stories, reverence, and reference. The black and white music video even features the legendary hip-hop producer, DJ Premier. Macklemore has a ball spittin’ and running around New York in the vid and the song itself bangs.

2. Death Cab for Cutie

Sticking in the Pacific Northwest, Death Cab for Cutie released a new visualizer video for its new single, “Pepper.” The sticky new song release comes on the heels of the announcement from the band that it will go on a big tour with the electronic group The Postal Service, which not coincidentally is fronted by Death Cab’s singer Ben Gibbard. While you unwrap all that info, check out the new song here.

3. The Weeknd

The Weeknd released a new video for the song “Nothing is Lost,” from the multi-billion-dollar blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water. The Weeknd’s voice sounds like a spread of butter that costs a billion dollars.

4. Freddie Gibbs

Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs released his latest single, the introspective “Rabbit Vision.” The rugged new song comes ahead of Gibbs’ upcoming performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Anderson .Paak and The Roots on January 23. And the vinyl for his acclaimed new album, $oul Sold Separately, is available to fans later this spring on March 24.

5. Shinedown

The Florida-born rock band released its latest music video for the rampaging single “Dead Don’t Die.” The song pumps up your blood and showcases the band’s signature energy, verve, and push toward more. Check out the newest offering from the pulsing band below.

6. Coco Jones

The former Disney star released her latest single “Crazy For Me.” Check out the smooth R&B number below from the acclaimed South Carolina-born, Tennessee-raised artist. And rumor has it, up-and-coming songwriter, ParisAlexa, who American Songwriter profiled, had a hand in writing the tune. We love a good collaboration.

7. Ed Sheeran

Earlier this week, acclaimed songwriter Ed Sheeran dropped a moving tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, who helped discover Sheeran. Edwards was the founder of the online R&B/Hip-Hop platform SB.TV. On the track, Sheeran all but weeps for his friend.

8. Cub Sport

The Brisbane-based band Cub Sport released its latest single and accompanying music video earlier this week. That pulsing pop track, “Keep Me Safe,” also portends the band’s upcoming new album, Jesus At The Gay Bar. Check out the new work from the group below.

9. Sam Smith

On the eve before Sam Smith’s upcoming Saturday Night Live performance, the golden-voiced singer released their newest single, “Gloria,” the title track from their upcoming LP. The new song is operatic, vulnerable, and honest. Check it out and stay tuned for Smith on SNL on Saturday.

10. Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry

The legendary collection of artists released their collaborative single on Friday for the upcoming film, 80 For Brady, which stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field and revolves around seeing the football star Tom Brady play live one more time. The movie is in theaters on February 3.

Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage