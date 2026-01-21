Grammy-Winning Pop Star Claims Record Label Won’t Release Her New Album: “I’m Tired of Having No Control Over My Own Life”

While artists continue to criticize the dangers of AI, before the technology surfaced – singers battled the record studios. No matter the artists or genre, every musician and singer has at least one story about dealing with a record executive. With record companies having a tight hold on the music industry, the labels often decided the songs and albums that were released. And for Kim Petras, she insisted that her new album, which was finished months ago, remains in limbo thanks to the record label.

Back in 2023, Petras released her latest album with Problématique. While she continued to entertain fans with new singles, she shared some insight about her career on Twitter. She insisted, “My album has been done for six months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done.”

My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

That single tweet was more than enough to catch the attention of her fans. But Petras wasn’t finished. Reaching her breaking point, she didn’t hold back. “I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords.”

I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

Although not the first singer to disagree with their label, Petras might be the first person to request a split via Twitter.

Kim Petras Dropping New Album With Or Without Record Label

Petras’ complaints with Republic Records went far beyond the studio. The singer also claimed she “self-funded” two music videos that have yet to be released. “I also filmed and self-funded a music video over two months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for.”

Oh ya I also filmed and self funded a music video over 2 months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

With social media the driving force for entertainment, Petras warned that studios only wanted viral hits. “I won a Grammy two years ago…….. the music is TEA. Still no support. If it’s not a TikTok trend or ’80s revival queerbaiting s**t these labels have no interest in supporting.”

I won a grammy 2 years ago…….. the music is TEA. Still no support . If it’s not a tiktok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit these labels have no interest in supporting. — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

Clearly enraged by the treatment she received from Republic Records, the label has yet to make a comment on the claims hurled by Petras. But no matter what the label might think, the singer insisted, “My fans have waited long enough.” Adding a “I love you guys”, she announced, “I’m dropping ‘Detour’ regardless.”

I’m dropping Detour regardless — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

The dispute adds to a growing list of artists speaking out against label control in the streaming era. Whether Petras’ standoff leads to a resolution or a split, it highlights the challenges musicians continue to face.

