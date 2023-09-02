New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Måneskin, Blues Traveler, Greta Van Fleet and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 14 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 14 songs for you today.

1. Måneskin

The popular rock group Måneskin shared its newest single, “Honey (Are U Coming?).” With it, the band continues its string of stirring, buzzy hits. The new work also comes on the heels of the band’s latest LP, Rush!, which Måneskin released in January 2023.

2. Blues Traveler

The acclaimed jam band Blues Traveler released its latest single, “Groove Me,” ahead of the band’s new forthcoming album, Traveler’s Soul, which is out October 20. Frontman and harmonica player John Popper’s unmistakable warbly voice lives on in the New York City-born outfit.

3. Ty Segall

Indie rock star producer, songwriter and performer Ty Segall announced an upcoming tour, with dates slated for February next year, and the release of his newest single, “Void.” An intricate, almost Radiohead-esque offering, which you can check out below.

4. Robert Finley

The 69-year-old blues man Robert Finley released his latest single, “You Got It (And I Need It),” ahead of his forthcoming album, Black Bayou, which is out October 27. Finley, who is a favorite of The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach is as authentic as it gets.

5. Nissim Black

Israel-via-Seattle-based rapper Nissim Black, the world’s most prominent Jewish rapper, released his latest single, “SCREAM,” which has already garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube alone. Check out the new work, which comes ahead of a new album slated for November, below.

6. Jorja Smith

R&B star Jorja Smith released her newest single, “Falling or flying,” which is the titular single from Smith’s forthcoming LP, which itself will drop on September 29. The new song, which comes on the heels of several others for Smith, as of late, mixes smooth sultry tones with rattling percussive moments.

7. Brett Benton

Montana-based blues man Brett Benton released two singles, with one of them, “Someday Baby,” showcasing the hill country artist’s knack for bubbling, room-filling vocals and his shoulder-swaying guitar rhythms.

8. Netta

Beloved global pop star Netta announced her forthcoming debut LP, which is set to drop in January. With that news comes Netta’s newest single, “Wonderful & Great,” which you can check out below in all its powerful, catchy music video glory.

9. Greta Van Fleet

Banshee rock band Greta Van Fleet released their latest music video for the track “The Falling Sky.” The song is part of the group’s acclaimed new album, Starcatcher, out now. Check out the new work from the Michigan-born family band below.

10. Teezo Touchdown featuring Janelle Monáe

Texas songwriter Teezo Touchdown released his latest single, “You Thought,” featuring the unparalleled Janelle Monáe. The new work is the latest song from Teezo’s forthcoming album, How Do You Sleep At Night?, which is set to drop on September 8.

11. Dermot Kennedy

Acclaimed Irish artist Dermot Kennedy released his latest music video for the track “Innocence and Sadness,” which comes from his latest album, Sonder, out now. Check out the emotive work from the overseas songwriter and performer below.

12. Dame D.O.L.L.A.

The multi-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard (aka Dame D.O.L.L.A.) released his latest music video for the single “Don D.O.L.L.A.” Not just a jock with a joy for music, Lillard is a star on the microphone. Check out his second profession and this genuine talent below.

13. Queen Naija

Michigan-born singer and social media star Queen Naija released her latest single, “Never Broke Again,” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again. Check out the the new music video for the accompanying single from the popular, magnetic artists below.

14. Baby Tate

The burgeoning songwriter and performer Baby Tate released her latest single, “Jersey.” The pulsing dance track is about realizing your value, that the person who just ghosted you isn’t worth your time. Check out the biting track below.

Photo: Francis Delacroix / Provided by Nadia Ali of Arista Recordings / Sony PR