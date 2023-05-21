New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from Hozier, Kesha, H.E.R., Graham Nash, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 23 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 23 songs for you today.

1. Hozier

Outstanding Irish songwriter and guitar player Hozier released his latest single “Francesca.” The song comes from his forthcoming album, Unreal Unearth, which is set to drop on August 18. Hozier also recently released a new three-song EP, Eat Your Young.

2. Blur

Iconic Brit-pop band Blur announced it will release its first new album, The Ballad of Darren, in eight years. The 10-song LP will arrive on July 21. To celebrate the news, the group released its first single, “The Narcissist,” which you can check out below.

3. H.E.R.

Grammy and Oscar Award-winning, multi-platinum artist H.E.R. released a new single “The Journey.” The song comes from a partnership between H.E.R. and the sports channel ESPN in conjunction with the NBA playoffs. Check out the new track below.

4. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

The artist announced that he will be releasing his first studio album in nearly two decades. That new record, The Ones Ahead, is set to drop on July 28. To celebrate the news, Glenn-Copeland has shared his latest single “Africa Calling,” which you can check out below.

5. Aja Monet

Poet Aja Monet released her latest single “why my love.” The track, which features a percussive, mesmerizing beat, portends Monet’s forthcoming new album, when the poems do what they do, a record that will feature artists like Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah.

6. Kesha

With her new album, Gag Order, dropping this week, Kesha released her latest single, “Only Love Can Save Us Now.” The song drips with attitude and oozes with confidence. And leaves us wanting more. Check out the track from Kesha below.

7. Graham Nash

Graham Nash released his newest single “A Better Life.” The track is from Nash’s newest album, Now, which also dropped this week. Check out the Jeff Scher-directed video below.

8. Greta Van Fleet

The Michigan-born rock band Greta Van Fleet released their latest single “Secret The Thread” from the group’s forthcoming new album, Starcatcher, out on July 21. Check out the stunner below.

9. Chris Ballew

The former frontman for the Presidents of the United States of America and former children’s songwriter with Caspar Babypants, Chris Ballew has a new solo single out. Part dream, part grunge poetry, the song is thought-provoking and sticky.

10. Cory Wong featuring Allen Stone

Two giants link up here for the new song “Look At Me.” The Grammy Award-winning guitar player (Wong) meets the golden-voiced singer (Stone) for a summer jam for the ages. Check it out below.

11. Harper O’Neill

Harper O’Neill, the 2022 winner of the American Songwriter Song Contest, shared her latest track “Guilty.” The song is deep and rich with vocal prowess, sustained by a strummed acoustic. Check it out below.

12. Tezza

Country songwriter TEZZA released her latest single “89 Airstream.” The acoustic-driven track tells the story of a beloved trailer that got the singer around the country through ups and downs. Check out the reflective track below.

13. Kidd G

The 20-year-old rocking country songwriter and performer, Kidd G, released his latest single, “Daylight Savings.” Check out the foot-stomping, lip-curling track below.

14. Japanese House

The Japanese House (Amber Bain) released the new single “Sunshine Baby,” which features the acclaimed frontman Matt Healy of The 1975. The new song is also on Bain’s forthcoming album, In The End It Always Does, out on June 30. Check out the excellent, dreamy new offering below.

15. Who Is She?

The Pacific Northwest indie rock supergroup—comprised of Robin Edwards (Lisa Prank), Bree Mckenna (Tacocat), Julia Shapiro (Chastity Belt), and newest member Emily Nokes (Tacocat)—announced its forthcoming new LP, Goddess Energy, set to drop on August 25. With it, the band, set to go on tour with acclaimed group Le Tigre, released its latest single, “Thursday.”

16. Kylie Minogue

Dance music icon Kylie Minogue released her latest single “Padam Padam,” ahead of a new LP, Tension, which is set to drop on September 22. Check out the pulsing new song from the acclaimed artist below.

17. John Morgan

The hit songwriter John Morgan released his latest single “Man Of Few Words.” The country track comes from the artist who also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in honor of its release. Check out the smooth offering below.

18. Summer Walker

The R&B star released her new EP CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE. With it came a new music video for the single “Pull Up.” Check out the delightful new work from the star below.

19. Queen Naija

The popular performer Queen Naija released her latest single “Words of Affirmation.” Check out the romantic new song, featuring words of affirmation from the singer below.

20. Jason Aldean

Reigning ACM Artist of the Decade, Jason Aldean, released his new single and accompanying music video for the track “Try That In A Small Town.” The song is from Aldean’s newest album, Macon, Georgia, which was released in 2022.

21. Lana Del Rey

Mysterious and acclaimed singer Lana Del Rey released her latest single “Say Yes to Heaven” from her latest album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which is out now. Check out the new stirring song below.

22. John Oates

The award-winning iconic songwriter and guitar player John Oates released a reggae version of the 1982 hit Hall & Oates song “Maneater.” Check out the new offering from the legend below.

23. Harper Grace

The heartfelt American Idol alum Harper Grace released her latest single “Oh Say Can You See.” The emotional song builds and triumphs. Check out the autobiographical, emotive track below.

