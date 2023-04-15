New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Linda Lindas, Rufus Wainwright, Smashing Pumpkins and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 18 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 18 songs for you today.

1. Linda Lindas

The powerful band of youngsters is set for a big year. Not only did they release their newest single, “Too Many Things,” but the group is also set to play big festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. Yes, many things ahead.

2. Rufus Wainwright, featuring John Legend

Two of the greatest voices in modern music join forces for a new release. Rufus Wainwright and John Legend released the new song, “Heading for Home.” The new track also portends Wainwright’s forthcoming new album, Folkocracy, out June 2.

3. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith released her latest single, “Try Me,” which features compelling, even tribal drums over which Smith soars like a falcon via her voice. Check out the new heart-pumping track below.

4. The Tallest Man on Earth

Talented songwriter and guitar player The Tallest Man on Earth released his newest single, “Looking for Love.” The new song came ahead of the artist’s newest album, Henry St., which is also out now. Check out the Tallest Man’s latest single and accompanying music video below.

5. Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen released her new song, “Forever Means,” the title track from her new EP. Check out the moving new song and accompanying music video from Olsen below.

6. Brandy Clark

Acclaimed Americana artist Brandy Clark released her newest single and accompanying music video for the track, “Buried.” The acoustic guitar-driven song features poetic, storytelling lyrics. Clark’s new self-titled album, produced by Brandy Carlile, is out May 19.

7. Jessie Ware

Popular artist Jessie Ware released her latest single “Begin Again.” The new work heralds Ware’s forthcoming LP, That! Feels Good!, which is set to drop on April 28. Check out the new stirring, lush single, and music video below.

8. Smashing Pumpkins

The iconic rock band has a lot on the way. Ahead of the release of the group’s new album, ATUM, and subsequent North American tour, The Smashing Pumpkins shared the new music video for their single, “Empires.”

9. Charlie Puth

Singer/songwriter Charlie Puth released a new version of his song, “That’s Not How This Works,” which features Dan + Shay and Sabrina Carpenter. The new “Sabrina’s Version” showcases a cast of big-name artists on the toe-tapping pop offering.

10. The National, featuring Phoebe Bridgers

From The National’s forthcoming new album, First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, which is out April 28, the band’s new piano-driven song, “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend,” hits like a secret whispered. Featuring the popular Phoebe Bridgers, the song is mellow and luscious.

11. Devon Allman, featuring Donavon Frankenreiter

As the two friends and collaborators prepare to hit the road for 50 shows in 49 days, Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter have released their newest single, “See It All.” You can see all of the new rockin’ guitar-driven work below.

12. Joe Perry

Iconic Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry released his latest single, “Fortunate One.” The new rock and roll song harkens to the electrified blues of the mid-20th century. The new single, which features vocals from The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, also portends Perry’s new album, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, which is out May 26.

13. Naomi Raine

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Naomi Raine and artist Chandler Moore released their new swelling, heartfelt single, “Paul And Silas,” this week. It’s a song about faith and passion.

14. Portugal. the Man

The Portland, Oregon via Alaska rock band, Portugal. the Man, released its newest single, “Champ.” The track is part blues rocker, part ethereal VIP lounge pop song, and includes a reimagining of the Edgar Winter song, “Dying to Live.” The band’s new album, Chris Black Changed My Life, is out on June 23.

15. MORGXN

The indie-pop star from Music City released his latest song “Beacon.” The song is the kind of track that wants you to take a deep breath and jump off the edge of that cliff you never thought you could. But the wings or the waves will catch you. “Beacon” is the first single from his forthcoming album.

16. Wade Bowen

Texas-born country artist Wade Bowen released his newest single, “Car Ride Home,” a song written 20 years ago about the journey of life that rings just as true today. From cigarettes to Gatorade and reflections on the road, what do the pieces of life comprise? Check out the song below.

17. Pete Francis

Founding member of the Americana jam-rock band Dispatch, Pete Francis released his newest single this week, “Brighter Days.” A reflective song about the pain of life. The new track portends Francis’ new album, PTRN SKY! set to drop May 12. The new single isn’t a party track, but rather an honest admission of what’s been troubling his mind.

18. Zoe Wees

Dynamic artist Zoe Wees shared her latest single. The song, “Don’t Give Up,” continues Wees’ string of signature powerful, inspirational, courage-summoning music. Check it out below.

