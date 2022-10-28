New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Macklemore, Dr. John, John Oates, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers and More!

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 12 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 12 songs for you today.

1. Macklemore

The Seattle rapper released his latest single on Friday (October 28), “Faithful,” which details the emcee’s bout with addiction and a difficult relapse. The new song marks the third recent single from Macklemore, including “Maniac” and “Chant.” and they all portend a new LP from the lyricist, which is set to drop next year on March 3.

2. Dr. John

The late legendary New Orleans musician has a new live track out this week, a rendition of the classic, “Jock-A-Mo.” The new release marks one of the artist’s last studio sessions and it features his indelible, instantly recognizable voice and style. The clip is taken from Take Me To The River: New Orleans, a new album and documentary film, featuring new recordings from many more big names.

3. Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers

Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers joined forces to share an eerie new reimagination of the Emily Dickinson poem, “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain.” The song, recorded this fall, explores the dark inner psyche of Bird amidst the release of his latest LP, Inside Problems. Check out the haunting track below—just in time for All Hallow’s Eve!

4. John Oates

John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) released his newest single “Pushin’ A Rock,” on Friday (Oct. 28). The song, says Oates, is a rallying cry to everyone who strives to overcome life’s struggles and challenges. It’s all about endurance and striving for more, even when that rock falls downhill. Check it out here.

5. TeZATalks

The fiery Seattle rapper released her latest single, “Not Your Body,” an anthem that says to keep your hands to yourself and declares the importance of women’s bodily autonomy. With biting raps and versatile flow, the uber-talented emcee delivers yet another hit for the airwaves. Check out the song below.

6. Sunny War

The roots folk artist released her latest single, “No Reason,” which features elastic harmonies and War’s skillful finger-picking guitar playing. The new song also comes with the news: War has signed to the label New West for a new album that will feature Jim James, Allison Russell, and more. Check out the new track from the talented artist below.

7. Nickelback

Earlier this week, the giant rock group shared their latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Those Days,” a nostalgic song that sees the band revisiting their roots. The work also portends a new LP release, Get Rollin’, which is set to drop later this winter on November 18. Check out the new single from the band below.

8. David Foster and Katharine McPhee

While David Foster and Katharine McPhee have not recorded together in 17 years, the two have chosen to get back into the studio as a duo to release their first Christmas album. The new LP, which is set to drop this holiday season, is called Christmas Songs. Check out the debut single from the record here now, “Jingle Bell Rock.”

9. Chlöe and Latto

The two eye-catching vocalists released a collaborative track, “For the Night,” which features Chlöe’s R&B singing prowess and Latto’s skill as a rapper on the mic. Check out the new hit song, which has already amassed hundreds of thousands of YouTube views alone, below.

10. Black Eyed Peas

The multi-platinum and six-time Grammy Award-winning group Black Eyed Peas unveiled their latest new single this week with an accompanying music video. The track, “Simply The Best,” features Brazilian pop superstars Anitta & El Alfa. Check out the rollicking new song below. And the new track heralds the awaited ninth full-length album, ELEVATION, which is out on November 11.

11. Iggy Pop

The ageless rocker released a new song on Friday, “Frenzy,” which also features Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan on the low-end four-string and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith on percussion. Check out the new blood-pumper below.

12. Busta Rhymes

The legendary rapper who boasts one of the best emcee names and voices in the history of the genre released a new track Friday, “Slap,” which features other big names like Big Daddy Kane and Marley Marl. The song is powerful, big and bombastic. And the accompanying music video is glitzy and aspirational. Check out the track here below.

Photo courtesy High Rise PR