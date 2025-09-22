Sammy Hagar Reveals Supergroup-Style Collaboration With Members of Nickelback, Mötley Crüe, and Anthrax

While offering numerous performances throughout 2025, Sammy Hagar prepared to keep that same momentum going into 2026. Thanks to the success of his Best of All Worlds Tour, the singer will return to Las Vegas for a string of shows at Dolby Live. Excited for the opportunity, Hagar wasn’t done with 2025 just yet. Besides sharing posts about his upcoming concerts at Dolby Live, apparently, the singer also returned to the studio with members of Nickelback, Anthrax, and Mötley Crüe.

Posting a video on his Instagram page, fans quickly noticed that Hagar stood beside Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. With all three embracing and appearing to have a great time, Hagar revealed, “Ok, here we are – the three best singers in rock ‘n’ roll. And you say, ‘What are those three guys doing?’ Well, it’s hard to say – but we’re just getting started.”

Knowing how to tease fans, Hagar refused to give up any more details. Even when the person filming wanted to know more, the singer only said, “It’s hard to say. We’re figuring it out. We’re trying to figure out what we’re doing.”

Charlie Benante Admits To Dropping Everything To Perform With Sammy Hagar

But Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante offered a few more details on the unique collaboration when he posted his own picture with Kroeger and Hagar. He captioned his post, writing, “When you get a call to come over and play drums on a new song that these 2 are doing… you drop whatever it is and go. What a spontaneous thing and so much fun. Thank you both.”

With Hagar’s post already gaining over 23,000 likes, fans speculated as to what the artists were up to. While already showing them in the studio, the collaboration is sure to involve new music, but the details as to what that music might be remain a mystery. At least for now.

While fans will have to wait, Hagar continued to promote his upcoming Las Vegas residency. Not looking to retire, he promised fans, “One listen to the live residency record coming out and you will understand this is my idea of retirement! Beats golf any day. The Best of All Worlds Returns to Vegas!”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)