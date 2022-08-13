Niall Horan Still Supporting Former Bandmate Harry Styles

Niall Horan is proving that, thankfully, some bonds never break.

In a recent, rapid-fire-styled interview the singer/songwriter revealed that he’s still supporting his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles. When prompted by the interviewer, Mia Baker, to disclose his favorite song at the moment, Horan responded: “Ooh, good question, wow. I’ll go with Harry’s song, ‘As It Was.’ Great song.”

We would tend to agree with that song choice.

Released as the lead single from Styles’ highly-anticipated third solo studio album, “As It Was” has become an international hit for the singer topping charts in multiple countries.

In addition to showing his support for Styles, Horan further divulged that his childhood hero was “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen. And, due to the interview’s setting being on a golf course, the singer stated that his dream group of golfers for a found of four-ball would be “Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, me and my dad.”

Check out the full interview below.

Horan released his most recent full-length album, Heartbreak Weather, in March of 2020. Unfortunate but unpredictable timing for an album release, Horan canceled his Nice To Meet Ya World Tour that was intended to support the album.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ world tour this year,” Horan explained at the time. “This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority. Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets.”

Horan also recently co-wrote and featured on English singer/songwriter Anne-Marie’s track “Our Song.” The tune was the third single from Anne-Marie’s second studio album, Therapy, which was released in July 2021. Check out “Our Song” below.