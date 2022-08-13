Richard Marx, Keith Urban Release Their Country Co-Write “One Day Longer”

Richard Marx has released his latest single “One Day Longer,” co-written by Keith Urban, and the first of five country songs off his upcoming, genre-blended album, Songwriter, out Sept. 30.

“One Day Longer” is one of the 20-song tracklist on Songwriter, which Marx broke down into four categories, including country, pop, rock, and ballads with five songs comprising each. Several of the songs on Songwriter were composed solely by Marx, while the remainder of the tracks were a result of co-writes with Burt Bacharach, Darius Rucker, Chris Daughtry, Lifehouse’s Jason Wade, former Evanescence founder David Hodges, Vertical Horizon’s Matt Scannell, and more.

An uplifting country-pop ballad, “One Day Longer” is a missive for unity and change—One day longer might be just enough to change the world for the two of us / Better than we’ve known / One day longer might be all that stands between us and the promised land / After all these rains have gone / If we can just hold on.

The Marx and Urban-penned track follows a previous Songwriter single “Same Heartbreak Different Day,” co-written with his son Lucas Marx (Katy Perry, Tyron Hapi, Refeci) and Michael Jade (Little Big Town, Andy Grammer, Rachel Platten), and one of the pop songs on the album.

Though Marx is widely known for his pop songs, he has also written country songs and began his songwriting career writing for Kenny Rogers and even co-wrote Urban’s hits “Long Hot Summer,” “Everybody,” “Better Life,” “Crazy” and “What About Me?” (Read 20 Songs You Didn’t Know Richard Marx Wrote for Other Artists HERE.)

Songwriter continues a busy year for Marx, who released his memoir, Stories To Tell, in 2021, which documents the singer-songwriter’s life and career, including candid accounts and his own successes and failures. The artist also released The Vault – Vol. 1, the first in a series of colored vinyl EPs featuring unreleased demos and early material. In support of the album, Marx is scheduled to tour Europe from Aug. 28 through Oct. 19 before continuing in the U.S. through Nov. 11.

“I’ve had such an amazing opportunity in my songwriting career to write all kinds of songs with, and for, all kinds of artists,” said Marx in a statement on the breakdown of the album. “It finally occurred to me that there was no reason not to record an album of my own that touches on multiple genres I love.”

Songwriter Track List

Pop

Same Heartbreak Different Day (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx, Michael Jade) Believe In Me (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx) Anything (Richard Marx/Bruce Weigner) Moscow Calling (Richard Marx) Only A Memory (Richard Marx/Adam Messinger)

Rock

Shame On You (Richard Marx/Jesse Marx) Just Go (Richard Marx) My Love, My Enemy (Richard Marx/Matt Scannell) One More Yesterday (Richard Marx/Chris Daughtry/Jason Wade) We Are Not Alone (Ricard Marx/Jesse Marx)

Country

Everything I’ve Got (Richard Marx) One Day Longer (Richard Marx/Keith Urban) Breaking My Heart (Richard Marx/Darius Rucker/David Hodges) Misery Loves Company (Richard Marx/Lucas Marx/Bruce Weigner) We Had It All (Richard Marx/Randy Hauser/Brice Long)

Ballads

Always (Richard Marx/Burt Bacharach) Still In My Heart (Richard Marx/Richard Page) As If We’ll Never Love Again (Richard Marx/Gary Burr) Never After (Richard Marx/Topher Brown) Maybe (Richard Marx)

Photo: Richard Marx (Shore Fire Media); Keith Urban (UMG Nashville)