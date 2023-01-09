Nick Carter Writes New Song for His Late Brother Aaron

Nick Carter has written a song for his late brother Aaron Carter, who died on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 34. Carter teased the song, which is untitled at the moment, on Instagram along with the release date of Jan. 11 and a small clip of what appears to be the music video linked to the song.

In the song, which Carter began writing shortly after his brother’s death, The Backstreet Boys singer addresses the heartbreak over Aaron’s death and the unconditional love between the two siblings despite the strained relationship with his younger brother over the years.

The video for the track will reportedly feature rare footage of Nick and Aaron Carter together as youngsters. Throughout the years, the brothers had numerous ups and downs. At one of their lowest points, Nick filed a restraining order against Aaron in 2019 after he threatened to kill Nick’s then-pregnant wife.

Nick and his sister Angel are planning a benefit concert on Jan. 18 for the children’s mental health charity, On Our Sleeves, in honor of their brother.

Most recently, Nick was accused of raping a minor in 2001. In the sexual battery lawsuit filed by Shannon “Shay” Ruth, the woman claims that Carter raped her on a bus during the group’s Black & Blue Tour in 2001.

Carter allegedly picked Ruth out of a line for autographs after a concert in Tacoma, Washington when she was 17 and he would have been around 21 and invited her to join him on the tour bus. Ruth, who is now 39 and has autism and cerebral palsy, claims that Carter gave her a drink he called “VIP juice,” which tasted alcoholic, before assaulting her.

Carter denies the allegation in a statement, which read: “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick, and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

This is not the first sexual assault claim that Carter has faced. In 2017, Melissa Schuman, a former member of the teen-pop group Dream accused Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was 18 years old. Schuman’s case was later declined by the Los Angeles County prosecutors because it then fell outside the 10-year statute of limitations.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images