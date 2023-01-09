Rihanna Shares “Game Day” Savage X Fenty Collection Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna’s halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl is imminent. While fans wait with bated breath for February 12, the singer has shared a “Game Day” inspired collection under her Savage X Fenty banner.

On Sunday (Jan. 8), the NFL posted a promo of Rihanna wearing a black Fenty sweatshirt featuring the same image that helped to announce her halftime appearance: her tattooed hand holding up a football. In the short clip, Rihanna shows off the sweatshirt in all its glory alongside a caption that reads “5 weeks from today.” Check it out below.

The branded merch doesn’t stop there, Rihanna has also announced a new limited-edition collection of football-inspired gear from Fenty.

The drop features 17 styles, including hoodies, boxers, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, beanies, bandanas and tube tops. Like all of her Fenty collections, sizes range from XXS to 4X. There is also a tongue-in-cheek graphic tee that features the message “Rihanna Concert Interrupted by a Football Game, Weird But Whatever.” Check out photos of the drop below.

We ain’t playin’ fair. #SavageXGameDay @rihanna ⁣

Our Xclusive Game Day Collection is available NOW! Y’all already know it’s limited edition, so grab urs while u can. pic.twitter.com/dflQNn8hnK — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) January 8, 2023

The singer reportedly will also launch a three-day pop-up shop in Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29 featuring the entire “Game Day” collection.

Rihanna has been hush-hush about her halftime performance. She has yet to announce any special guests or song selections. “I can’t believe I even said yes,” she told ET in November. “It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final.’ The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that.”

She added, “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)