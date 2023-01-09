Steve Aoki Announces Winter 2023 Tour

Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and performer Steve Aoki has announced an upcoming 2023 tour slated for this winter.

The news comes on the heels of the musician sharing his latest single “New York.” The tour dates will support Aoki’s latest album, HiROQUEST: Genesis. This will be his first proper tour since the pandemic halted live shows and the artist Regard will be joining him as a supporting act.

The 12-city run kicks off on Feb 22 at Montreal’s New City Gas and sees Aoki headline venues across North America, in cities including Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Chicago, and more. The tour wraps in New York on March 16 at Terminal 5. Complete tour routing can be found below.

Ticket information can be found HERE.

On Aoki’s latest album, HiROQUEST: Genesis, the artist featured a number of big-name musicians, including country star Kane Brown. American Songwriter caught up with Aoki to talk with him about his career and latest LP, which you can read more about HERE.

“It’s not about the music genre,” Aoki told American Songwriter about his craft. “It’s just about—it’s all the same. The genres will change but the basis, the foundation of building culture is essentially the same mechanism. Consistency and quality. At the end of the day, you have to be consistent and have to provide the culture with new, fresh quality.”

Check out the tour dates and new single “New York” below.

HiROQUEST: GENESIS TOUR DATES:

Wed, Feb 22 / Montreal / New City Gas

Thu, Feb 23 / Toronto / Rebel

Fri, Feb 24 / Chicago / Aragon

Sat, Feb 25 / Las Vegas / Hakkasan

Wed, Mar 1 / Washington DC / Echostage

Thu, Mar 2 / Austin / Stubb’s

Fri, Mar 3 / Dallas / Factory at Deep Ellum

Fri, Mar 3 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Thu, Mar 9 / Denver / Mission Ballroom

Fri, Mar 10 / Los Angeles / Shrine Expo

Sat, Mar 11 / San Francisco / Bill Graham

Sat, Mar 11 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Wed, Mar 15 / Boston / Big Night Live

Thu, Mar 16 / New York / Terminal 5

Sat, Mar 18 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images