Nick Cave Reveals Rare North American Tour Without the Bad Seeds

Months after revealing that he’s ready to work on another album with the Bad Seeds, Nick Cave has announced a rare solo tour in North America throughout the fall of 2023.

Accompanied by bassist Colin Greenwood, Cave’s rare solo tour will kick off in Asheville, North Carolina, on September 19 and cross the U.S. and Canada, before wrapping up with two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles at the end of October.

Cave recently published his latest book, Faith, Hope & Carnage, a collection of extended conversations with Irish journalist Seán O’Hagan. Pulled from more than 40 hours of intimate recordings, Faith, Hope & Carnage explores “faith, art, music, freedom, grief and love,” according to a descriptor. It also links to Cave’s own life stories, from his childhood to his work and music today.

In a recent post in his newsletter, Red Right Hand, Cave also revealed plans to start writing a new album with the Bad Seeds.

Formed in the early ’80s, after Cave parted ways with his former post-punk band The Birthday Party along with multi-instrumentalist Mick Harvey, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have released 17 albums together from 1984 debut From Her to Eternity through their most recent Ghosteen in 2019.

“My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds,” wrote Cave in his letter. “This is both good news and bad news,” he added. “Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He added, “I’ve written a few things but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are, it’s difficult to tell,”

Along with his letter to fans, Cave also shared the very first lyrics he wrote on January 1, 2023, for the new Bad Seeds album: Ushering in the year he knelt down / And crushed his brother’s head with a bone.

Nick Cave 2023 Tour Dates:

9/19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

9/21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

9/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

9/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

9/27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

9/29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

