Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Announce Forthcoming Album with Mysterious Countdown Clock

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced a new album, Wild God, their 18th studio project. The band also released the title single, and created a countdown clock on their website to mark the release of the single. The album will drop on August 30.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave said in a statement. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Wild God travels through Nick Cave’s signature rich narratives, experimentation, emotion, and reconnection over ten tracks. According to a press release, Cave began writing on New Year’s Day 2023. The album was recorded in Provence, France and London, and is the band’s first offering since Ghosteen from 2019.

Nick Cave also said of the album, “there’s no f—ing around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

The tracklist is as follows:

Song of the Lake Wild God Frogs Joy Final Rescue Attempt Conversion Cinnamon Horses Long Dark Night O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is) As the Waters Cover the Sea

Nick Cave Delivers Stirring Performance of Edith Piaf for Jack Antonoff Project

With Jack Antonoff in charge of the soundtrack for the new Apple TV+ series The New Look, he’s been tapping talented artists to collaborate, such as Florence Welch and Lana Del Rey. He also worked with Nick Cave on a cover of Edith Piaf’s classic “La Vie en rose.”

Cave sang the song in English with Antonoff on jaunty piano. His recognizable vocals drip through every line, creating a smoky, emotional rendition of the French classic. The song was originally recorded by Piaf in 1945, and released as a single in 1947. Nick Cave is the latest artist to cover the song, the list of which includes Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Marlene Dietrich, and Grace Jones.

