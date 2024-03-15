Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Announce International Tour in 2024

It’s been a few years since post-punk and experimental rock legends Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds last toured. Luckily, things are about to change for fans in the United Kingdom and Europe. The band will kick off a tour throughout fall and winter of this year to promote the release of Wild God, which is slated for an August 30 release date. The Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour will take the Australian band across the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Czechia, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and France.

The Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour will launch on September 24 in Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf Weber-ARENA. The tour will end on November 17 in Paris, France at Accor Arena.

You can get tickets to see the Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour from a few different sources. We always recommend using Viagogo for any UK-based or Europe-based concerts, since the platform usually has pretty good deals. Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

The majority of tour dates for the upcoming Wild God Tour will be available for general sale on March 22 at 10:00 am local. Some of the UK dates will also have presale events that are slated to go live on March 20 and March 21.

September 24 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

September 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

September 29 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

October 2 – Oslo, Norway, Oslo – Spektrum

October 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

October 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

October 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

October 10 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

October 11 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

October 13 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Sportaréna

October 15 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb

October 17 – Prague, Czechia – O2 arena

October 18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

October 20 – Milan, Italy – Milan Forum

October 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

October 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

October 25 – Madrid, Spain – WiZinkCenter

October 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

October 30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

November 2 – Leeds, UK – first direct arena

November 3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

November 5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

November 6 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

November 8 – London, UK – The O2

November 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

November 15 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

November 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

