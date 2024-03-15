Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Announce International Tour in 2024

It’s been a few years since post-punk and experimental rock legends Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds last toured. Luckily, things are about to change for fans in the United Kingdom and Europe. The band will kick off a tour throughout fall and winter of this year to promote the release of Wild God, which is slated for an August 30 release date. The Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour will take the Australian band across the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Czechia, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and France.
The Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour will launch on September 24 in Oberhausen, Germany at Rudolf Weber-ARENA. The tour will end on November 17 in Paris, France at Accor Arena.
You can get tickets to see the Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour from a few different sources. We always recommend using Viagogo for any UK-based or Europe-based concerts, since the platform usually has pretty good deals. Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
The majority of tour dates for the upcoming Wild God Tour will be available for general sale on March 22 at 10:00 am local. Some of the UK dates will also have presale events that are slated to go live on March 20 and March 21.
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2024 Tour Dates
September 24 – Oberhausen, Germany – Rudolf Weber-ARENA
September 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
September 29 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
October 2 – Oslo, Norway, Oslo – Spektrum
October 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
October 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
October 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
October 10 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
October 11 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
October 13 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Sportaréna
October 15 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena Zagreb
October 17 – Prague, Czechia – O2 arena
October 18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
October 20 – Milan, Italy – Milan Forum
October 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
October 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
October 25 – Madrid, Spain – WiZinkCenter
October 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
October 30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
November 2 – Leeds, UK – first direct arena
November 3 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
November 5 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
November 6 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
November 8 – London, UK – The O2
November 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
November 15 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
November 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
