Nicki Minaj’s New Album ‘Pink Friday 2’ Gets New Release Date

Nicki Minaj recently announced via Instagram that her highly anticipated album, initially scheduled for an October 20 release, has been rescheduled. The new album, titled Pink Friday 2, will now be released on November 17.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer revealed the news via her social media, writing, “Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- 🎀 and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 🎀.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Offers to Pay Tuition for Child Who Killed Man in Defense of Mother

She continued, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.

💖🦄🙏🏽.”

Recognized as the “Queen of Rap,” Minaj has achieved remarkable success as a music artist, with a staggering record of over 100 million albums sold worldwide. She has been hailed by Billboard as the highest-selling female rapper of the 2010s and holds the esteemed title of the “Greatest Female Rapper of All Time.” Minaj has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including eight American Music Awards, a Brit Award, twelve BET Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and three Guinness World Records.

She released her first studio album, Pink Friday, back in 2010, which was followed by Prink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012, The Pinkprint in 2014, and Queen in 2018.

(Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)