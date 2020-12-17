Nile Rodgers recently demoed the new Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster in a viral video where he created a new song, “Inside The Box,” which featured him jamming along with three other Nile Rodgers. If you haven’t seen it, check it out in the link in our recent story here.

Today, Rodgers goes a little deeper in a behind-the-scenes video released by Fender. In the video, the legendary guitarist discusses the tone, style, technique and many possibilities the Acoustasonic offers guitarists. Watch the full conversation below.

A Conversation With Nile Rodgers About His Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster

Rodgers has been a Stratocaster fan for decades, and his signature style can be heard on recordings with David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Madonna, Daft Punk and, of course, his pioneering band Chic.

As he dives deeper into the guitar’s flexibility for sound, you can see the inspiration hit while he performs, moving from acoustic to dirty electric and back, layering parts into a full song.

He tells Fender, “I wasn’t trying to show what the Acoustasonic could do – I was just playing. Then my engineer read the manual and said, ‘Oh dude, check this out! It’s supposed to do this!’ Then I started to experiment with all the different voice stylings, and we rewrote the song based on what the guitar could do.”

“For all its tech,” he says, “it looks and feels like a Strat.”

