Duran Duran Cover Talking Heads, Billie Eilish, and More on 16th Album ‘Danse Macabre’

Just in time for Halloween, Duran Duran has detailed their 16th album, Danse Macabre, out October 27. The album is a collection of original songs inspired by Halloween, along with covers that have inspired the band throughout the years.

“It’s about a crazy Halloween party,” said singer Simon Le Bon in a statement. “It’s supposed to be fun.”

The 13-track Danse Macabre was inspired by a show the band played in Las Vegas on October 31, 2022. “We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event—the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible,” said keyboardist Nick Rhodes. “That evening inspired us to explore further and to make an album, using Halloween as the key theme. The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album. It has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted.”

Rhodes continued, “Emotion, mood, style, and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA. We search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”

Danse Macabre features Duran’s rendition of Talking Heads‘ 1977 hit “Psycho Killer,” featuring Måneskin‘s Victoria De Angelis, along with covers of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” Siouxsie and the Banshees‘ “Spellbound,” and “Ghost Town” by The Specials. The album also features more contemporary songs like Billie Eilish‘s 2019 song “Bury a Friend” as well as a take on Rick James‘ 1981 hit “Super Freak” with “Super Lonely Freak.”

Along with De Angelis, Danse Macabre also features guests like longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, along with Mr. Hudson, who previously co-wrote and co-produced the band’s 2015 album, Paper Gods, and former Duran guitarist Warren Cuccurullo.

Original Duran Duran founding member Andy Taylor also appears on several tracks on Danse Macabre. Though the band recorded most of the album in Los Angeles and London, Le Bon traveled to Taylor’s home and studio in Ibiza, Spain to lay down additional tracks with the singer, songwriter, and guitarist. In 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer prior to the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Rodgers, with Andy Taylor on guitar, appears on “Black Moonlight,” “Confession In the Afterlife” finds the band reuniting with producer Mr. Hudson and with Cuccurullo on “Love Voudou.” The band also released a song called “Love Voodoo” on their self-titled 1993 album. Danse Macabre features newly recorded versions of “Nightboat,” off their 1981 eponymous debut, along with “Secret Oktober 31st,” which also features Andy Taylor. The latter track was first released as a b-side to Union of The Snake,” off the third album, Seven and the Ragged Tiger, released in 1983.

“After all these years, Danse Macabre offers an interesting insight into the personality of the band,” said bassist John Taylor in a statement. “The music packs a real punch.”



Drummer Roger Taylor added, “I hope you take a journey with us through the darker side of our inspirations into where we’re at in 2023. Maybe, you’ll leave with a deeper understanding of how Duran Duran got to this moment in time.”

‘Danse Macabre’ Track List:

“Nightboat” “Black Moonlight” “Love Voudou” “Bury A Friend” “Supernature” “Danse Macabre” “Secret Oktober 31st” “Ghost Town” “Paint It Black” “Super Lonely Freak” “Spellbound” “Psycho Killer” (feat. Victoria De Angelis) “Confession in the Afterlife”

Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates:

8/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*

8/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

8/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

8/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

9/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*

9/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*

9/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

9/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

9/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

9/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

9/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

9/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*

9/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

9/20 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC+

9/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY**

9/23 – Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

*w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

+w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic

