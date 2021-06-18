Nipsey Hussle to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a posthumous star in his name.

Hussle, who was shot to death on March 31, 2019 at age 33, is among the 38 honorees in the “Class of 2022” Walk of Fame, which also includes Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Following the ultimately death of the two-time Grammy winning rapper, Hussle has been honored by countless members of the music community, including the release of several posthumous songs, featuring the artist, including “What It Feels Like” with JAY-Z.

Additional artists selected in the recording category for 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame honors, include George Clinton, DJ Khaled, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., Martha Reeves, Black Eyed Peas, and Los Huracanes Del Norte, in addition to Broadway actress Patti LuPone, all chosen during a meeting by the Walk of Fame selection committee.

“The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said radio personality and past honoree Ellen K, who also serves as chair of the selection committee, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”