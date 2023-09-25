Nirvana Cellist Kera Schaley Finally Talks ‘In Utero’ Recording, Courtney Love Insult

While a guest on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, cellist Kera Schaley opened up about being made the butt of a joke by Courtney Love in an excerpt from the book Come as You Are: The Story of Nirvana by Michael Azerrad. Schaley performed cello for the song “All Apologies,” as well as the B-side “Marigold,” two tracks recorded during the sessions for Nirvana‘s third studio album, In Utero.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the book, Azerrad captures Love reportedly taking aim at Schaley, who was then dating In Utero‘s producer, Steve Albini. Albini, for his part, apparently referred to Love as a “psycho hose beast.” Love responded in kind.

“The only way Steve Albini would think I was a perfect girlfriend would be if I was from the East Coast, played the cello, had small hoop earrings, wore black turtlenecks, had all matching luggage, and never said a word,” Love is quoted as saying in the book.

[RELATED: Nirvana’s Final Album ‘In Utero’ Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue with Two Live Albums]

While Love never mentioned Schaley by name, the cellist felt as though it was obvious that the comment referred to her. She also claimed that this was the only time she heard anything about herself in reference to Nirvana after working on In Utero. “The only thing I heard, and this is embarrassing, but I am insulted by Courtney Love in that Come As You Are book.”

Schaley soon discussed the aftermath of the comment that was featured in Azerrad’s book. “She doesn’t say my name, but she makes all these references, and all my friends are sending me this thing going, look at what she said about me. And I was like, that’s pretty catty for a so-called feminist,” Schaley said. “So I sent her a joke letter, teasing her about it, and she called me in the middle of the night one time, and I honestly was half asleep, but her way of apologizing was saying, ‘I’m sorry you thought I was talking about you.'”

In Utero, which was the last album released by Nirvana before Kurt Cobain’s death, originally dropped on September 21, 1993, around the same time as the Come as You Are book. The album will be receiving a reissue in honor of its 30th anniversary. The reissue of In Utero will be released on October 27 and will be available as 5-CD Super Deluxe box sets, a Super Deluxe digital, and a limited edition 8-LP Super Deluxe.

Photo by Lindsay Brice/Getty Images