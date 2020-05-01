Being socially distant these days doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Asbury Park’s Telegraph Hill Records tapped into its young roster of 30 artists for a virtual recording of Bruce Springsteen’s lyrically hopeful “Waitin’ On A Sunny Day.” Proceeds will benefit the Asbury Park Music Foundation, which is dedicated to providing youth music education programs to the community, currently conducted virtually.

“This was an incredibly fun project to put together with many of my musical friends who are constant performers in Asbury Park,” said label founder Joe Pomarico. “I think this song perfectly captures what we’re all feeling being stuck inside and socially distant right now, while remaining hopeful for us to come out on the other side of this thing together. I hope that seeing all of these musicians at home collaborating can keep people inspired during these cloudy days.”

Telegraph Hill Records is an independent label focused on artist development and single releases. Recent releases include Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son’s “Nothing For Nothing,” Pamela Flores’ “Grace,” “Foes Of Fern “Couch Surfing,” Remember Jones “Save The Planet,” Jarod Clemons (son of Clarence) “On The Waves” and the Taylor Tote/Nick Ryan duet “Evergreen.”

Lead vocalist/guitarist Nick Ryan (an AS gear contributing writer), kicks off the “Sunny Day” cover in the familiar ‘uh 1, uh 2, uh 1, 2, 3, 4’ Springsteen call-out before the full band kicks in with a spirited, Jersey-style party atmosphere.

“It was an honor to be among Asbury Park’s finest musicians looking to bring some light to even the cloudiest days,” Ryan said. “This is a message to all of you that even though we’re not playing on the shore, the Asbury Park music scene is very much alive from the comfort and safety of your homes. Bruce has the perfect song for every troubling time, and he says it best. Let’s wait on a sunny day together!”

To donate, please visit https://asburyparkmusiclives.org/donate