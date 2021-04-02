NJ’s Lakehouse Music Academy Announces New Partnership With Count Basie Center For The Arts

NJ’s Lakehouse Music Academy, one of the area’s leading music learning facilities, expands from its Asbury Park home base, adding a satellite location at the Counter Basie Center for the Arts in nearby Red Bank. The new strategic partnership includes adult and teen songwriting classes in the Count Basie location.

“This collaboration really makes sense,” said Jon Leidersdorff, Lakehouse Music Academy founder. “We share so many of the same ideals and this will create tremendous possibilities to reach and serve more students and musicians. We are going to bring a lot of interesting Lakehouse programming to the Basie and it’s going to be fun!”

Lakehouse Music Academy will present an open house at its new street-level studio at the Basie Center on Thursday, April 22 from 3:30 – 8pm. Additional open houses will take place on Saturday, May 15 from 11am-4pm and Tuesday May 18 between 3:30-8PM.

“In Lakehouse, we have found a community partner that believes in the importance and power of music and arts education,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO, Count Basie Center for the Arts. “Incorporating Lakehouse’s progressive teaching philosophies into the Basie Center Academy’s School of Music is a natural fit, as both programs are committed to the development and comprehensive commitment of musicianship for our students.”

Lakehouse Music Academy at the Count Basie Center for the Arts

“Partnerships that emerge in moments like these, as a pandemic threatens the arts and endangers the ecosystem of its benefits for communities and student development, often bear the sweetest fruit,” said Jeremy Grunin, Chairman, Count Basie Center Board of Trustees. “We look forward to our partnership with Lakehouse Music Academy and what it will mean for our next generation of musical performers.”

The first bit of Lakehouse programming in Red Bank will come courtesy of The Big Gig, Lakehouse’s annual, end-of- semester showcase of student talent. The Big Gig will take its first-ever trip outside of Asbury Park on June 18-20, with three days’ worth of safe, socially distanced performances at The Vogel, the newest venue on the Basie Center campus which opened last October.

“Music is good for the soul, especially when practiced in community,” said Lakehouse music director Ben Marino. “So for such a time as this, I’m more excited than ever to collaborate with the Basie to meet the next generation of musicians in Red Bank and beyond. Lakehouse will be bringing our elementary Get Started bands, teenage Core bands, adult Night Session bands, one-on-one private lessons, Artist Program songwriting classes, and more.”

Lakehouse joins Basie Center Academy School of Music programs such as the Monmouth Conservatory of Music, the classical music program with more than 50 years of history in central New Jersey. In addition, the Basie Academy offers personal and one-on-one vocal training, programs in association with Red Bank’s Jazz Arts Project, the free Louis & Gia Maione Summer Music Camp, the Bass-C Sharps a cappella troupe and the newly formed Count Basie Center Gospel Choir.

“Lakehouse Music Academy’s commitment to excellence matches the level of instruction we impart at the Basie Academy,” said Dr. Lucy Chen, Director of the Basie Center Academy’s School Of Music. “Ultimately, our goal is to create a music community of shared interests and collaboration, which we recognize as an important part of social and individual growth.”