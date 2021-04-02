Norah Jones Previews First Live Album With “Don’t Know Why” Performance

With a musical legacy such as hers, it is hard to imagine Norah Jones has never before issued a live record. The singer-songwriter’s forthcoming ‘Til We Meet Again, arriving April 16 on Blue Note Records, documents the entire span of her career—reaching back to her 2002 debut Come Away with Me and stretching to her 2019 released single “I’ll Be Gone.”

“Whether we’re musicians or fans, we all miss sharing the experience of live music,” Jones shares in a press statement. “I’ll be highlighting a different charity every week on my Facebook page to send some love to the folks who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes in the live music industry and have had their jobs put on hold. I can’t wait to all be together again.”

Featuring 14 tracks, ‘Til We Meet Again (now up for pre-order) celebrates the art of live performance with recordings dating from 2017 to 2019, lifted from concert stops all over the world, including France, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina.

Today, April 2, Jones previews the record with a new take of hit single “Don’t Know Why,” which became a Top 30-charting entry on the Hot 100 and took home three Grammy Awards. The live performance was recorded in 2018 at Live au Campo in Perpignan, France with Pete Remm on organ, Christopher Thomas on bass, and Brian Blade on drums.

Check out the track list below:

“Cold, Cold Heart” (Hank Williams)

Recorded September 20, 2018 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, CA

“It Was You” (Norah Jones)

Recorded September 28, 2018 at Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

“Begin Again” (Norah Jones/Emily Fiskio)

Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France

“Those Sweet Words” (Lee Alexander/Richard Julian)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

“I’ve Got To See You Again” (Jesse Harris)

Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France

“After The Fall” (Norah Jones/Brian Burton)

Recorded April 8, 2018 at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy

“I’ll Be Gone” (Pete Remm)

Recorded December 9, 2019 at Espaço das Américas, São Paulo, Brazil

“Just A Little Bit” (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda/Brian Blade/Christopher Thomas)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

“Falling” (Norah Jones/Rodrigo Amarante)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

“Tragedy” (Norah Jones/Sarah Oda)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

“Sunrise” (Norah Jones/Lee Alexander)

Recorded December 16, 2019 at Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

“Flipside” (Norah Jones/Pete Remm)

Recorded December 13, 2019 at Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

“Don’t Know Why” (Jesse Harris)

Recorded July 28, 2018 at Live au Campo, Perpignan, France

“Black Hole Sun” (Chris Cornell)

Recorded May 23, 2017 at Fox Theatre Detroit, Detroit, MI

Photo by Jason Shea