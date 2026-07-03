No Fourth of July Is Complete Without These Explosive Classic Rock Songs

Nothing feels quite as suitable for a Fourth of July soundtrack as classic rock. Really, no matter where the bands hail from, good rock and roll from the 1960s and ’70s feels somehow American. This is true even when the songs aren’t flag-waving patriotic anthems.

If you’ve got a classic rock playlist for the Fourth of July, it needs to have these songs. They may not be about the holiday, but they will complete the soundtrack for any backyard get-together. So, crank up those Bluetooth speakers, fire up the grill, and let the good times roll.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple

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There are two important reasons why “Smoke on the Water” is a must-have on your classic rock Fourth of July playlist. The first and most important reason is that iconic riff. Everybody loves that riff. It will get the whole gathering on the same page. The second reason is fire safety. The song is about “some stupid with a flare gun” burning the casino where Deep Purple planned to record an album to the ground. It’s a reminder to be careful, or some stupid with a roman candle might burn your house to the ground.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Does this need an explanation? If you’re going to listen to one legendary classic rock song this Fourth of July, it should be “Free Bird.” For one, Lynyrd Skynyrd is the right choice nine times out of ten. Secondly, that guitar solo feels as American as a bald eagle eating a hot dog while perched on the hood of a monster truck while watching a baseball game. That makes it a bonus if you use this legendary tune as the soundtrack to your at-home fireworks display’s grand finale.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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“Fortunate Son” falls into the same category as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” Anyone who isn’t listening closely might think it’s a patriotic anthem. It’s not, though. Instead, this is a Vietnam War-era protest song. More importantly, it’s a fun song with great riffs. At the same time, nothing says freedom like one of the biggest bands in the country going to No. 3 on the Hot 100 with a song that speaks out about the government.

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