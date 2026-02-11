No Matter How Many Times We Listen, We Can’t Make Out the Meanings of These 3 Pop Hits From the Early 2000s

Not every single song has to have a robust lyrical meaning. As a matter of fact, sometimes it’s better when songs are complete and utter nonsense, as they act as an escape from the emotional turmoil intellectual stimulation can bring on. Sometimes, we just want to be subdued into a mindless trance, and the genre that best does that is pop. With that in mind, here are three songs that will take you to that place, because no matter how many times we listen, we cannot make out the meanings of these three pop hits from the early 2000s.

“Blue” by Eiffel 65

When it comes to songs that seemingly mean absolutely nothing, Eiffel 65‘s “Blue” might be the most popular. Ever since its release, people have tried to pin down exactly what this song is about. Some perspectives believe it’s about isolation, depression, and overall, being in a state of “blue”. However, we just think it’s about a character who lives in a blue world, simple as that.

While this song was released in 1999, it became a staple of early 2000s culture, given that it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000. That being said, it seems the masses loved the senseless tale and the music that went along with it.

“My Humps” by The Black Eyed Peas

One of the most famous cinematic comedic quotes is when Will Ferrell in Blades of Glory says, “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It gets the people going.” Chazz Michael Michaels was spot on with that comment, because in reality, what is The Black Eyed Peas‘ “My Humps” about? To us, it is simply an erotic song meant to do exactly what Mr. Michaels articulated in the movie.

In reality, who cares if this song doesn’t mean a thing? We don’t, and when the Peas released this song, the world didn’t either. Following its 2005 release, this sexually charged single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. To this day, it still “gets the people going.”

“Laffy Taffy” by D4L

Like The Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps”, D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” is a song chock-full of sexual innuendo. As a matter of fact, that is really all the lyrics operate as, because all the candy references are supposed to be metaphors for body parts. Needless to say, this song is incredibly explicit and overly simple, but still, we don’t know what D4L was trying to get at with this song.

Also like “My Humps”, “Laffy Taffy” became an enormous hit after its 2005 release. On the Billboard Hot 100, the nonsensical sex song landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In retrospect, this is a pretty crazy statistic, but listeners couldn’t get enough of this song and songs like it.

