David Bowie’s Legacy Comes Alive in the ‘You’re Not Alone’ Immersive Experience

January 2026 marked one decade since the music industry and the world lost David Bowie. At just 69 years old, the singer passed away after battling liver cancer. Although diagnosed with liver cancer over a year before his death, Bowie worked to keep the severity of his condition from the public. Leaving behind a legendary career that included millions of albums sold, Grammy Awards, and a membership to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a new exhibition promises a glimpse into the man behind Bowie.

Videos by American Songwriter

Set to open in April at London’s Lightroom, the David Bowie: You’re Not Alone experience is being promoted as not just a museum but a journey through the life of an icon. Using rare footage, special performances, and personal items, the exhibition also called on the Lightroom and Studio 59 to usher Bowie into a new era of technology.

When walking through the exhibit, fans will be transported into crucial moments throughout Bowie’s life. The immersive experience will bring patrons up close and personal to the icon performing “Space Oddity”, “Heroes”, and “Blackstar.” With Lightroom equipped with cutting-edge special audio system, the producers called on sound designer Gareth Fry to mold decades of music into one seamless, spine-tingling sonic journey that surrounds audiences from every direction.

[RELATED: Billie Joe Armstrong Covers David Bowie Classic With Son Jakob for ‘Survivor’ 50 Trailer]

David Bowie: You’re Not Alone Is Considered A “Total Thrill”

Mark Grimmer, the creative director behind the exhibit, hoped to highlight a different person than the one Bowie showed the world. Sifting through thousands of hours’ worth of material, Grimmer said, “Throughout his career, Bowie resisted being seen as anything other than human. Rather than diminishing his mystique, we wanted to celebrate him as a champion of human creativity — someone who believed art helps us understand what it means to be alive.”

As for what fans can expect from David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, Executive Producer David Sabel promised, “Lightroom lets audiences step inside an artist’s imagination. There’s no one more fitting for that than David Bowie. Travelling across decades of his performances — whether you’re reliving them or discovering them for the first time — is a total thrill.”

Set to open to the public on April 22, the special exhibit will run until June 28. For fans old and new, the experience provides a rare chance to not only remember Bowie’s legacy, but to feel it come alive all over again.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)