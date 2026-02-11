Recording Academy Unveils New Albums Entering the Grammy Hall of Fame: See Full List

During the early 1970s, the Recording Academy’s national trustees had a great idea to honor artists with the Grammy Hall of Fame. The original idea was to celebrate music that was released before the Grammys were first presented. But over the years, the idea shifted to include any recording that is at least 25 years old. And with a new year underway, the Recording Academy released the new lineup of albums and songs that will enter the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Excited to share the new list of inductees, Michael Sticka, the CEO of the Grammy Museum, saw the organization as more than a celebration. “The Grammy Hall of Fame is a vital bridge between music’s past and present—honoring recordings that changed the way we listen, create and connect.”

Adding his voice to the conversation, the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr., considered it a “privilege” to add such “influential recordings” to the Grammy Hall of Fame. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

Full List Of Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

While excited for the new inductees – who exactly are they? Looking at the full list, it includes a total of nine albums and five songs. Starting with the albums:

Alice Coltrane – Journey in Satchidananda (February 1971) Nick Drake – Pink Moon (February 1972) Funkadelic – Maggot Brain (July 1971) Heart – Dreamboat Annie (February 1976) Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation 1814 (September 1989) Radiohead – OK Computer (May 1997) Selena – Amor Prohibido (March 1994) 2Pac – All Eyez on Me (February 1996) Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels on a Gravel Road (June 1998)

As for the individual songs being inducted:

Eric B. & Rakim – “Paid in Full” (1987) Bertha “Chippie” Hill – “Trouble in Mind” (1926) Ella Jenkins – “You’ll Sing a Song and I’ll Sing a Song” (1966) The Rouse Brothers – “Orange Blossom Special” (1939) The Soul Stirrers – “Jesus Gave Me Water” (1950)

The special induction ceremony will take place on May 8 in Beverly Hills at the Grammy Museum and Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame Gala.

Together, the class of inductees spans generations, genres, and groundbreaking moments that helped shape modern music. With each addition, the Grammy Hall of Fame continues its mission to ensure the songs and albums that defined eras are never forgotten.

