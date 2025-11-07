No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Songs From 1977 Will Never Be Forgotten

Each and every year, three or so songs come out that have the legs to go the distance. The indefinite distance, that is, as the quality of these songs transcends the fads and clichés of the times. In other words, they are timeless products that withstand the test of time and remain relevant decades after their release. With all that being so, no matter how many years pass, these three songs from 1977 will never be forgotten.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

In 1977, Fleetwood Mac released Rumours. Arguably one of the greatest albums of all time, the body of work itself will never be forgotten. The most notable classic residing on the album is the single “Dreams”. One could certainly make an argument for “The Chain” or “Go Your Own Way”, but given that “Dreams” re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, we think it’s fair to say that it takes the prize as the most timeless.

Following its initial release in 1977, “Dreams” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. When it re-entered the chart in 2020, it peaked at No. 21 thanks to a TikTok video that went viral. Due to this fact, need we say more about the undying affection all generations have for this 1970s classic?

“Vienna” by Billy Joel

Will there ever not be confused teenagers and concerned parents? No, and because of that, Billy Joel‘s 1977 single “Vienna” will always serve a purpose to those two types of people. Furthermore, the song itself is just gorgeous, and even if you aren’t a child or a parent, you can’t help but become enchanted with the sentimentality of this single’s subject matter.

Joel never released this song as a single, so it never reached the Billboard Hot 100. However, as of 2025, Joel’s single is closing in on a billion streams on Spotify. Needless to say, this song has gone the distance, and there is seemingly nothing that will stop it from going further.

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees

If you are someone of the younger generation, then you might not know the Bee Gees‘ hit song “Stayin’ Alive” by name. However, you certainly know its opening groove, as it is one of the most iconic intros in music history. This song plays everywhere, most everybody has heard it, and as a result, it’s on track to stick around for quite a long time.

In 1977, this single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the top spot for four consecutive weeks. As of 2025, this song has 1.3 billion streams on Spotify. That being so, it seems people of all ages still can’t get enough of this staple disco dance number.

Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images