Fleetwood Mac in Talks To Launch TV Special and One-off Concert for ‘Rumours’ 50th Anniversary: Report

Although Fleetwood Mac produced seventeen albums over the decades, nothing compared to Rumours. Released in 1977, the album brought more than just praise for the band. Not only did it sell over 40 million albums, but it also won Album of the Year at the 1978 Grammy Awards. It also landed in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the National Recording Registry. Listed as one of the Greatest Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone, rumors suggested that Fleetwood Mac were discussing the idea of a documentary and concert to celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary.

2027 will mark a historic year for Fleetwood Mac and Rumours. Although it’s still 2025, the band has already discussed ways to honor the album that defined their legacy. According to The Sun, there were talks about creating a documentary, a television show, and a concert surrounding the making of Rumours. “Fleetwood Mac are discussing new projects and how to mark Rumours’ big 5-0. For certain there is a special edition version of the album coming, which the band and label have been secretly looking at.”

The Chaos Surrounding Fleetwood Mac While Producing ‘Rumours’

Revisiting that turbulent time for Fleetwood Mac, the insider reminded fans of the chaos that surrounded the band. “Stevie and Lindsey were over just before she and Mick enjoyed a brief fling. And drugs and booze were everywhere. The desire is for everyone to sit down and present their side of events on screen.”

While Mick Fleetwood worked to bring the remaining members, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John McVie, back for the reunion, Nicks shared her thoughts in the past about taking the stage without Christine McVie, who passed away in 2022. “Stevie has said it would not feel right being on stage without Christine, but also she and Lindsey are on a healing journey right now, which could be the path to a new show.”

If the surviving members can find common ground once again, the insider promised the live show would include a touching tribute to Christine and her impact on Fleetwood Mac.

It seemed that Fleetwood wasn’t the only one hoping to bring the band back together. The CEO of Warner Records, Aaron Bay-Schuck, offered his support for the idea. “We will do everything in our power to respect that anniversary as long as they’ll let us.” Whether they reunite on stage or on screen, one thing is certain – the legacy of Rumours still echoes louder than ever.

