On This Day in 1947, Hank Williams Recorded a Song That All But His Biggest Fans Have Forgotten About

On this day (November 7), Hank Williams stepped into Castle Studio and recorded “My Sweet Love Ain’t Around.” It was his third single for MGM Records. Despite being released on a major label, the song failed to chart, becoming one of the few singles in his catalog to flop. Two years later, he would become one of the biggest stars in country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, Williams is remembered as one of the most influential artists in the history of country music. He inspired generations of artists with his signature lonesome vocal style. At the same time, his songs have inspired hundreds of covers. Classics like “Lovesick Blues,” “Move It On Over,” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart” have become country standards. So, it may be surprising for some to learn that his career had a slow start.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1952, Hank Williams Dominated Multiple Country Charts with a Cajun-Flavored Classic]

Williams released his debut single, “Never Again (Will I Knock on Your Door),” in 1947. It failed to chart. The same was true for six of his next nine singles. Only “Move It On Over,” “Honky Tonkin’,” and “I’m a Long Gone Daddy” reached the chart in the first two years of his career. As a result, many of his early releases are overlooked by all but his biggest fans.

Hank Williams Finds Fame with a Heartbroken Tune

After two years of trying and failing to find chart success in the country music world, Hank Williams struck gold with “Lovesick Blues” in early 1949. It was his first to reach No. 1 on the country chart, and marked the point at which Williams’ fortune changed.

Williams had scored a handful of hits in his first two years. “Move It on Over” was his first to chart, peaking at No. 4. “Honky Tonkin’” peaked at No. 14. “I’m a Long Gone Daddy” reached No. 6. However, none of those songs boosted his career like “Lovesick Blues.”

Only one song, “Lost Highway,” which peaked at No. 12, missed the top 10 of the country chart in the years after “Lovesick Blues” reached No. 1.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images