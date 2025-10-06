No Matter How Many Years Pass, These 3 Songs From the 1970s Will Never Be Forgotten

Certain songs transcend a given time frame and a given genre. In other words, they are just songs. Songs that exist and will always be remembered thanks to their enlightening and larger-than-life qualities. Particular music fans are not the only ones who love these songs. Rather, all music fans love these songs, and will seemingly always love these songs. So, no matter how many years pass, these three songs from the 1970s will never be forgotten.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

The most famous song in Queen‘s catalog is without a doubt “Bohemian Rhapsody”. It is also, without a doubt, one of the most famous songs of the 1970s. However, the song is known for much more than just that fact, as its operatic structure and epic stature have made it a pillar in pop culture and music history.

It doesn’t matter if you were a teenager in 1975 or in 2015; this song remains relevant as it appears in films, commercials, and is one of the many songs that support the legacy of one of the best vocalists of all time, Freddie Mercury. In short, this song goes beyond the confines of age and taste, as it is seemingly loved by all.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

Ever since The Beatles broke up in 1969, they have been a cultural bridge between generations. Thanks to their music, millennials and Gen Z members have become not just familiar with them, but with all of the music of the 60s. Though in terms of creating an everlasting legacy that touches every corner of the globe, The Beatles accomplished this with many songs, including their 1970 single “Let It Be”.

It is an honest song, a sentimental song, and a song that makes existential feelings surge within. Its wisdom is timeless, and consequently, it is an anthem that will forever touch the souls who are in troublesome and confusing times.

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

“Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’ / ‘Cause I’ve built my life around you,” is a chorus line that has rung out on radios and headphones ever since its release in 1975. Introspection, the fear of change, and the passage of time are the themes Stevie Nicks sings about in this song.

For that reason, every walk of life of every age, race, and musical taste can resonate with her philosophically advising yet poignant lyrics. In whole, Fleetwood Mac‘s single is not only soulfully memorable, but also emotionally potent.

