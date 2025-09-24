Brian May Reveals Queen Could Be Eyeing a Major Residency: “The Stuff That We Could Bring to This Would Be Stupendous”

Helping form the rock band Queen with Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury, Brian May spent over five decades exploring a career in music. And during that time, he crossed nearly every major milestone with No. 1 hits, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and even receiving knighthood from King Charles III. Besides making history, Queen also performed at nearly every major venue in the world. But recently, May discussed how he hoped to cross another milestone when eyeing a performance at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Videos by American Songwriter

Since opening to the public, the Sphere welcomed groups like U2, Phish, Dead & Company, the Eagles, and more. Able to visit the venue and see the technology used to bring the space alive, May already had a few ideas of his own. Speaking with Rolling Stone, he said, “ I’m very keen on the Sphere. It’s got my mind working. I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, ‘We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.’ So, yeah, I would like to do it. We’re having conversations.”

[RELATED: Watch Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor Join an Orchestra and Choir for an Unforgettable “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rendition]

Brian May Is Not A Fan Of The Touring Lifestyle

While hoping to bring Queen to the Sphere, May also expressed his thoughts on touring. Again, having spent decades on the road, it seemed the musician was getting exhausted by the traveling lifestyle. “I don’t like the idea that you wake up in your hotel room and you’re trapped. I had a few experiences recently where stuff happened at home with my family and I could not go home. It got under my skin and I just thought, ‘I’m not sure if I want this anymore.’”

With May not wanting to step away from the spotlight, he looked for ways to still perform without the rigorous schedule. “I feel like I’ve given up my freedom too many times. So my feeling at the moment is I don’t want to tour as such. I still want to play shows. I still want to innovate.”

Continuing to blend the past and present alongside Taylor and Adam Lambert, Taylor admitted there was no end in sight for now. “ I don’t think we’re done. And I don’t think we’re gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. ‘Cause it never is, is it?”

For May, the hope is that a Sphere residency could offer the best of both worlds – a stage worthy of Queen’s legacy, without the grind of the road.

(Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)