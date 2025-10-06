3 Admirable Albums That Musicians Used to Bow Out Of Their Music Careers

Sometimes, a musician will release an album that will serve as their “bow out” record, or their final recorded or released work to mark the end of their career. There have been a handful of beautiful pieces of work through the years that fit this description. The following three bow out albums are just a few of my personal favorites. You might feel the same way about a couple of these! Let’s take a look.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie

This wouldn’t be a proper list of “bow out” albums without mentioning David Bowie’s final record. Blackstar was released in 2016, mere days ahead of the art rock legend’s death from cancer. The album was put together in secret with the intention of being a “parting gift” of sorts to Bowie’s fans. Few musicians know when their deaths are coming and have time to put together a final sendoff. I wish Bowie was still here with us, but I’m also happy that he had the opportunity to end his amazing career on his terms with a special piece of work.

‘Loaded’ by The Velvet Underground

Few albums are as legendary in the history of rock music as Loaded by The Velvet Underground. It was the original form of the band’s final album before Lou Reed kicked off his solo career, and Underground as we know it was laid to rest. Though, Squeeze technically followed, but with a skeleton crew that only featured one original member, Doug Yule.

The band may not have been super fond of one another by this point, but they really made studio magic with this record.

‘Abbey Road’ by The Beatles

Abbey Road was technically not The Beatles’ final release. Let It Be would mark their inevitable end. However, Abbey Road was the last album that they recorded as a group, and what a sendoff it was back in 1969. Produced by George Martin, this album was like Fab Four fan candy. It’s one of the finest bow out albums out there, complete with hits like “Come Together” and that absolutely stunning medley that closes the whole thing out. Let It Be is a great last album, but Abbey Road is a much more suitable “final” album.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images