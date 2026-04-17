No Skips: 3 Movie Soundtracks 2000s Kids Will Never Forget

Movie soundtracks are not as important to pop culture today as they were decades ago. If you think back to the 1970s and 1980s, movie soundtracks were fundamental. You bought them in record stores, and you leaned on them to make your favorite films.

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But in the 21st century, they’re not as significant. That’s sad! Still, we wanted to go back in time and remember perhaps the last era in which movie soundtracks changed the world. Indeed, this is no skips: three movie soundtracks 2000s kids will never forget.

‘Blow’ (2001)

In 2001, Johnny Depp was the biggest actor in the world. And when he wasn’t dressing up as a pirate, he was making interesting films like Blow. The movie was made that much better thanks to its sumptuous soundtrack. You know a soundtrack is impacting the world when it reintroduces songs to pop culture. And that’s just what this collection of tunes did. Thanks to Blow, music fans got to enjoy tracks like Ram Jam’s “Black Betty”, Cream’s “Strange Brew”, and “Blinded By The Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

‘Kill Bill Vol. 1’ (2003)

Similar to the Blow soundtrack, the one for the film Kill Bill Vol. 1 helped to re-introduce great music to the collective consciousness. But that’s just what movie director Quentin Tarantino does. He did the same with the soundtrack for Pulp Fiction in the 1990s. And in 2003, music fans got to relive songs like “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Nancy Sinatra, “”Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda and “Woo Hoo” by The 5.6.7.8’s. What a collection!

‘Almost Famous’ (2000)

When your movie is all about music, you’d better have a good soundtrack. Of course, the 2000 film Almost Famous didn’t disappoint. Not only did the work showcase songs like “America” by Paul Simon, “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, but the work also included an original song by the film actors themselves. “Fever Dog” by the fictional band Stillwater might even be the best song on the LP. Now that’s soundtrack quality!

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