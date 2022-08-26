Noah Cyrus & Ben Gibbard Remember That “Every Beginning Ends”

As the release date of her debut studio album draws closer, Noah Cyrus has released yet another single that showcases the singer’s recent exploration of self and sound.

“Every Beginning Ends,” out via a midnight release on August 26, is an emotionally-charged duet with rock/pop veteran Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie. Their duet enters into the gut-wrenching territory of country ballads and the pair play off of each other like two old friends.

“That was such a surreal experience,” Cyrus said of the collaboration in a statement. “I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with him, but once we got to work it all came very naturally.”

She continues, “We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever. He told me his dad has a saying: ‘You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,’ and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course. I relate to that in many ways, not only with me but also just with my parents’ relationship. Writing about that gave me more understanding.”

“Every Beginning Ends” follows songs “I Burned LA Down,” “Mr. Percocet,” and “Ready to Go,” all of which are tracks of Cyrus’s album The Hardest Part. The album, out on September 16, is a 10-track exposé of feelings and fine-tuned discoveries that Cyrus has found over the past few years. In a candid conversation with American Songwriter, the singer/songwriter stated that The Hardest Part “saved [her] life in a way.”

“I mean, obviously, I haven’t put an album out yet, it’s only been EPs, and this is something I’ve been excited for since the beginning of my career,” she continued, “and I think something my fans have been looking forward to as well. I’m just really excited to be able to share the music with them and experiences with them.”

Read more from our interview with Cyrus HERE. Pre-save or listen to The Hardest Part HERE and watch “Every Beginning Ends” below.

Photo courtesy of High Rise PR