Noah Cyrus is “Ready to Go” on Enchanting New Song from Debut Album

Noah Cyrus has done it again.

The Nashville-hailing artist has dropped her third track from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. The latest slice of the record, titled “Ready to Go,” is a captivating pilgrimage through Cyrus’ romantic history. The song winds back and forth atop the singer’s whimsical vocals while telling the story of a relationship’s end.

The Hardest Part album cover (Courtesy of High Rise PR)

“I call this song ‘July’s sister song’ due to their similarity in lyrics, but in actuality, they’re really more like cousins. They’re about different people, entirely different storylines, and each brings up different memories and emotions. In a way, I see a lot of growth in myself from who I was then and who I am now, but at the same time it’s still impossible for me to walk away from people I love, even when it’s harmful to myself,” Cyrus said of “Ready to Go.”

Produced by Tommy English and Mike Crossey, “Ready to Go” follows the releases of “Mr. Percocet” and “I Burned LA Down.” Together, these songs will be a part of the 10-track album that Cyrus is set to release on September 16. (Pre-order is available HERE for her debut album.)

This album will be Cyrus’ most auto-biographical body of work to date as she refuses to pull any punches in her lyricism. In particular, The Hardest Part dives into Cyrus’ relationships with her family, her issues with addiction, and her experiences with love more broadly.

You can find the tracklist for The Hardest Part below as well as the official visualizer for “Ready to Go.”

The Hardest Part Tracklist

Noah (Stand Still) Ready to Go Mr. Percocet Every Beginning Ends Hardest Part I Just Want a Lover Unfinished My Side of the Bed I Burned LA Down Loretta’s Song

Photo Credit: Walker Bunting / High Rise PR