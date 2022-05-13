Noah Cyrus Sings to “Mr. Percocet” on Hauntingly Beautiful New Single

We were left stunned at the sound of Noah Cyrus’s breakup ballad “I Burned LA Down.” And now, she’s done it again; she’s released another song that’s sending us into a drop-everything-and listen drill. “Mr. Percocet” is Cyrus’s second single release from her forthcoming album The Hardest Part, which is out July 15.

Cyrus’s latest release is effortlessly intoxicating and reminds us that genre bends for Cyrus. “Mr. Percocet” is a swirling blend of pop sounds and country music. On top of that, “Mr. Percocet” reveals the deep emotional well that the singer pulled from to create the track.

“This song is written about my personal experience with the confusion and insecurities that arise in a relationship when substance abuse is involved,” Cyrus said in a statement. “It causes such manic behavioral changes that you can lose sight of yourself and who you fell in love with.”

I barely recognize you when you wake up in the morning

Must be someone else’s eyes that I look into every night

You’re only kind when you’re all fucked up

You’re only mine till your high is gone but

I wish you’d still love me when your drugs wear off in the morning, Cyrus sings on the track.

“Mr. Percocet” single art/Courtesy of High Rise Media

Along with her single release, Cyrus dropped the song’s music video, which moves through scenes of Cyrus in blue-tinted moments of realization. The singer appears to be coming to terms with the toxicity of the relationship.

And if that wasn’t enough, Cyrus also announced her upcoming tour dates which include an appearance at Austin City Limits. You can find the Texas festival tickets HERE and the tour dates below.

Pre-save The Hardest Part HERE.

Noah Cyrus Tour Dates

October 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

October 7 – October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 9 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

October 11 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge

October 14 – October 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

October 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

October 21 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club

October 22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 24 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

October 25 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

October 31 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at Complex

November 3 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Walker Bunting