Death Cab For Cutie Plays Unreleased Song Ahead of 10th Album Release

The Washington-hailing rockers, Death Cab For Cutie, are gearing up to release their 10th studio album—an impressive milestone for any band—on September 16. Ahead of the new album, titled Asphalt Meadows, the quintet has been slowly releasing new songs.

First of all, the band dropped the lead single from the album, “Roman Candles,” in early June. And now, the band has started to perform one of its unreleased tracks, “Here To Forever,” live for fans. Check out a fan video of “Here To Forever,” performed live, below.

In a previous interview with frontman Ben Gibbard, the artist revealed that this new record has been a long time coming.

“We’ve got a lot of songs and I’m really happy with the material,” he said in a 2021 interview. “I’m sure a lot of musicians say that their new material is the best thing they’ve ever done and try to hype it up. I don’t want to give it that weight, but I can say that I’m really excited about it. I think it’s going to be a really good record.”

Yet despite the approaching release date of their new album, the members of Death Cab For Cutie—Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper, and Zac Rae—have placed their new music second when it comes to the pressing issues of today. In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, the band used their platform to speak out against gun violence rather than promoting their new music. In late May, the band wrote, “This morning we announced our new music video would be coming tomorrow, but given the events today, we will be delaying it. Gun Control. Now.”

Learn more about ending gun violence and take action at https://t.co/eU1phEH56n @Everytown pic.twitter.com/aCcU7yBXvb — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) May 25, 2022

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine/Atlantic Records