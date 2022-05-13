Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Bono, Oprah Winfrey, and More to Honor Naomi Judd at Ryman Tribute

Ashley McBryde, Emmylou Harris, Allison Russell, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, actors Salma Hayek and Morgan Freeman, and more are some of the special guests and performers set to appear on the upcoming televised tribute Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, which will air live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 15.

In partnership with Sandbox Live and The Judd family, the televised tribute will honor the late Judd, who died on April 30, the tribute will be co-hosted by Carly Pearce and Cody Alan.

Performers include Emmylou Harris, Allison Russell, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, and The Gaithers, along with special messages from closest friends and fans of Naomi’s, including Oprah Winfrey, Bono, Morgan Freeman, and Salma Hayek.

Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd, and others will also make special appearances, and Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland will also be in attendance.

On April 11, The Judds performed together for the last time at the 2022 CMT Awards, singing their 1990 hit “Love Can Build A Bridge.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT