Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on the Band Touring Again: “I Suppose it’s a Possibility”

Last month, the famous psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd reunited for the song, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” which was a single they put together for charity to benefit the people of Ukraine as the country battles Russia in war.

The new song was the first original work since the 1994 album The Division Bell.

In the wake of the release, the band’s guitarist David Gilmour has hinted maybe—just maybe—the band will get back together to tour. At least, he hasn’t taken it completely off the table.

“We haven’t even thought about doing live shows, but I suppose it’s a possibility,” said Gilmour in a recent interview. “I haven’t done one in such a long time, but who knows – I don’t know.”

In March last year, Gilmour said that he was “done” with the band. But things change, of course.

“I’ve had a life in Pink Floyd for quite a lot of years, and quite a few of those years at the beginning, with Roger [Waters],” Gilmour told Guitar Player. “And those years in what is now considered to be our heyday were 95 percent musically fulfilling and joyous and full of fun and laughter.”

He added, “It has run its course. We are done, and it would be fakery to go back and do it again.”

However, if Gilmour and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, who are the two remaining members of the band, do come back, it may likely be without Roger Waters. In 2021, Waters said the band was “toxic” during his 20-year tenure between 1965 and 1985.

“I always felt insignificant and somewhat inept,” Waters told Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast last September. “It’s more recently, over the years, I’ve come to realize that actually, I have quite a sophisticated musical brain. That I notice things that other people don’t notice.”

Waters continued, saying that Gilmour and keyboardist Richard Wright were “always trying to drag me down” and “trying to knock me off whatever that perch was.”

Officially, the band played their last live show in 1994. Though, Gilmour, Mason, and Wright were joined by Waters for an 18-minute set in 2005.

Waters has his own live tour dates coming up this summer, which you can see HERE.

See the full interview with Gilmour below.

David Gilmour (Photo: Sony Music Entertainment)