Jamar Langley Defeats Magnus During ‘The Voce’ Knockouts (Watch)

With each passing day, the winner of the newest season of The Voice gets closer and closer.

On Monday (April 24), singer Jamar Langley took one step forward. During Team Chance’s matchup against Magnus, Langley sang his heart out and took home a narrow victory.

Performing in front of the popular singing competition’s show’s four judges—Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Niall Horan—the two skilled performers gave their best. Langley performed the song, “Cruisin’,” by Smokey Robinson and Magnus took on (former coach) John Legend’s “Ordinary People.”

Langley, who carried and played a guitar while he performed, was noted for his supreme vocal runs and decadent flourishes. Clarkson called his song choice “baby-making music.”

Langley was so good that he could have been teleported to a concert hall in front of thousands and done the performance proud. He sang, You’re gonna fly away, glad your goin’ my way / I love it when we’re cruising together / The music is played for love / Cruising is made for love / I love it when we’re cruising together.

While Langley did well, Magnus, looking fresh in a matching outfit and hat, offered a buttery version of Legend’s signature song that just didn’t have enough in the long run. Coach Chance, in the end, went with Langley.

This season also marks the end for longtime coach, Shelton, who will not be returning to the show after 23 seasons. It’s been an action-packed season and it’s anyone’s guess how it will end. Though Langley is making a good case for himself to keep moving on.

Check out Langley’s standout week-winning performance below.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC